WKN: 363526 | ISIN: ZM0000000037 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
AFRIKA
Actusnews Wire
05.01.2026 08:53 Uhr
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ZCCM: CAUTIONARY ANNOUNCEMENT ON-GOING TRANSACTIONS

SENS ANNOUNCEMENT

(the "Notice" or "Announcement")

ISSUER

ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC ("ZCCM-IH")

[Incorporated in the Republic of Zambia]

Company registration number: 119540000771

Share Code: ZCCM-IH

ISIN: ZM0000000037

Authorized by: Charles Mjumphi - Company Secretary

SPONSOR

Stockbrokers Zambia Limited

[Founder Member of the Lusaka Securities Exchange]

[Regulated and licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia]

Contact Number: +260-211-232456

Website: www.sbz.com.zm

APPROVAL

The captioned Notice or Announcement has been approved by:

  1. the Lusaka Securities Exchange ("LuSE")
  2. the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC")
  3. ZCCM Investment Holdings Plc ("ZCCM-IH")

RISK WARNING

The Notice or Announcement contained herein contains information that may be of a price sensitive nature.

Investors are advised to seek the advice of their investment advisor, stockbroker, or any professional duly licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia to provide securities advice.

ISSUED: 5 January 2026

ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC

[Incorporated in the Republic of Zambia]

Company registration number: 771

Share Code: ZCCM-IH

ISIN: ZM0000000037

["ZCCM-IH" or "the Company"]

CAUTIONARY ANNOUNCEMENT

Further to the Cautionary Announcement dated 06th August 2025, shareholders of ZCCM Investment Holdings Plc ("ZCCM-IH" or "the Company") are advised that there is an ongoing transaction relating to the Company, the full impact of which is still being determined, and which may have a material effect on the price of the Company's securities.

Accordingly, shareholders are advised to continue exercise caution and to seek professional advice from a licensed investment advisor when dealing in the Company's securities until a full announcement is made.

By Order of the Board

Charles Mjumphi

Company Secretary

Issued in Lusaka, Zambia on 05 January 2026

Lusaka Securities Exchange Sponsoring Broker
T | +260-211-232456

E | advisory@sbz.com.zm

W | www.sbz.com.zm

Stockbrokers Zambia Limited (SBZ) is a member of the Lusaka Securities
Exchange and is regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: x3CeZsZmYWaclZ+fZpttZ2iUm2uTx5aWm2aXlWpsap3FmnCWm5tpm5aYZnJmnGlm
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-95740-zccm-ih-further-cautionary-announcement-on-going-transactions-sens-30.12.2025.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2026 Actusnews Wire
