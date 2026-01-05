Anzeige
WKN: A2DRTR | ISIN: GB00BF01NH51
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PRS REIT PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Dow Jones News
05.01.2026 09:03 Uhr
Suspension - The PRS REIT plc

DJ Suspension- The PRS REIT plc 

Financial Conduct Authority (-) 
Suspension- The PRS REIT plc 
05-Jan-2026 / 07:30 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOTICE OF TEMPORARY SUSPENSION OF LISTING FROM THE OFFICIAL LIST 
 
05/01/2026, 07:30 
 
TEMPORARY SUSPENSION 
 
The PRS REIT plc 
 
The Financial Conduct Authority ("the FCA") temporarily suspends the securities set out below from the Official List 
effective from 05/01/2026, 07:30 at the request of the company: 
Security Description                Listing Category           ISIN 
 
Ordinary Shares of GBP0.01 each; fully paid    Closed-ended investment funds     GB00BF01NH51 --

This notice has been issued by Listings Data Management - 020 7066 8352. 

Notes 
SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their 
dealing notice. 
=-Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
†Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Euronext, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment 
Exchange. 
*Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on IPSX Prime, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with 
notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its 
markets.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Category Code: NOT 
TIDM:     - 
LEI Code:   2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 
Sequence No.: 413479 
EQS News ID:  2253838 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2253838&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 05, 2026 02:30 ET (07:30 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
