PR Newswire
05.01.2026 09:18 Uhr
GenEditBio Limited: GenEditBio Receives FDA Clearance of IND Application for Its Lead In Vivo Genome-Editing Program GEB-101 for TGFBI Corneal Dystrophy

HONG KONG, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GenEditBio Limited ("GenEditBio"), a clinical-stage biotechnology startup focusing on genome-editing therapeutic solutions, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared the company's Investigational New Drug (IND) application to initiate Phase 1/2 CLARITY trial activities for its lead in vivo genome-editing program GEB-101 for TGFBI corneal dystrophy.


The Phase 1/2 CLARITY trial will collect initial data on the safety, tolerability and efficacy of GEB-101 in corneal dystrophy patients with TGFBI mutation. The study has a seamless, adaptive, multicenter, sequential design. Trial participants will receive a single intrastromal injection of GEB-101. Patient enrollment is expected to commence in the second quarter of this year after site activation in the U.S.

"This regulatory IND clearance for our lead clinical asset, GEB-101, marks a momentous milestone in our commitment towards bringing transformative ribonucleoprotein (RNP)-based, ready-to-act and rapid degradation editor for one-and-done in vivo genome-editing therapy to patients globally. This achievement reflects the concerted efforts of the entire company to advance preclinical assets into clinical stage with rigorousness, professionalism, and speed," said Zongli ZHENG, PhD, Chairman and Co-Founder of GenEditBio.

"GEB-101 is a first-in-class investigational genome-editing therapy for TGFBI corneal dystrophy. Current treatment options are limited and do not address the underlying cause, highlighting a significant unmet need for a targeted genetic approach. This IND clearance validates our robust preclinical data on safety and efficacy. We look forward to trial site activation and plan to expand the CLARITY trial through regulatory clearance in other major markets," added Tian ZHU, PhD, CEO and Co-Founder of GenEditBio.

About GEB-101

GEB-101, a wholly owned program of GenEditBio, is a first-in-class genome-editing drug candidate designed as a one-and-done treatment for TGFBI corneal dystrophy. GEB-101 is based on the CRISPR-Cas genome-editing technology that targets a particular locus in the mutated TGFBI gene. GEB-101 is encapsulated as ribonucleoprotein in engineered protein delivery vehicle (PDV), a proprietary in vivo delivery system developed by GenEditBio.

About GenEditBio

Established in 2021 and headquartered in Hong Kong, China, GenEditBio is a clinical-stage gene therapy startup with a strategic goal of providing in vivo genome-editing therapeutic solutions (dubbed "DNA surgery") that are fundamentally safe, precise, efficacious, and affordable for genetic diseases with unmet needs. For more information, please visit www.geneditbio.com.

Media Contact

geb.media@geneditbio.com

Investors Contact

bd@geneditbio.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2854132/GEB_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/geneditbio-receives-fda-clearance-of-ind-application-for-its-lead-in-vivo-genome-editing-program-geb-101-for-tgfbi-corneal-dystrophy-302652376.html

