Rohstoff-Bombe: Germanium & Gallium: Ein US-Projekt rückt nach dieser News jetzt in den Fokus - mitten in Nevada
05.01.2026 09:33 Uhr
Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Financial Conduct Authority: 

Financial Conduct Authority (-) 
Financial Conduct Authority: 
05-Jan-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 

05/01/2026, 08:00 
 
The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from 
the time and date of this notice: 
 
Amount    Security Description                       Listing Category     ISIN 
 
Issuer Name: iShares Physical Metals plc 
 
991000    iShares Physical Gold ETC; fully paid              Debt and debt-like    IE00B4ND3602 --  
                                        securities 
 
 
280000    Physical Silver ETC; fully paid                 Debt and debt-like    IE00B4NCWG09 --  
                                        securities 

Issuer Name: CoinShares Digital Securities Limited 
 
261000    CoinShares Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid    Debt and debt-like    GB00BLD4ZL17 --  
                                        securities 
 
 
19000     CoinShares Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid    Debt and debt-like    GB00BLD4ZL17 --  
                                        securities 
 
 
3000     CoinShares Physical Staked Ethereum Digital Securities; fully  Debt and debt-like    GB00BLD4ZM24 --  
       paid                               securities 

Issuer Name: iShares Digital Assets AG 
 
355000    Securities of iShares Bitcoin ETP; fully paid          Debt and debt-like    XS2940466316 --  
                                        securities 

Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC 
 
1000000    Securities due 02/01/2031; fully paid; (Represented by      Securitised derivatives XS3222007067 --  
       securities to bearer of GBP1.00 each) 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Commodity Securities Limited 
 
34000     WisdomTree Platinum 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid        Debt and debt-like    JE00B2NFV134 --  
                                        securities 
 
 
210000    WisdomTree Silver 1x Daily Short; fully paid           Debt and debt-like    JE00B24DKK82 --  
                                        securities 
 
 
736000    WisdomTree Industrial Metals; fully paid             Debt and debt-like    GB00B15KYG56 --  
                                        securities 
 
 
35000     WisdomTree Natural Gas; fully paid                Debt and debt-like    JE00BN7KB334 --  
                                        securities 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Foreign Exchange Limited 
 
1000     WisdomTree Long EUR Short GBP 3x Daily; fully paid        Debt and debt-like    JE00B3VJDN05 --  
                                        securities 

Issuer Name: Leverage Shares Public Limited Company 
 
11000     IncomeShares Amazon (AMZN) Options ETP; fully paid        Debt and debt-like    XS2901884408 --  
                                        securities 
 
 
15000     IncomeShares Microstrategy (MSTR) Options ETP; fully paid    Debt and debt-like    XS3068775264 --  
                                        securities 
 
 
1500     Leverage Shares 2x Micron Technology ETP Securities due 04/06/  Debt and debt-like    IE00BKT66K01 --  
       2070; fully paid                         securities 
 
 
13500     Leverage Shares 3x Long ARM ETP Securities; fully paid      Debt and debt-like    XS2691006303 --  
                                        securities 
 
 
200000    Leverage Shares 3x Long Gold Miners ETP Securities; fully paid  Debt and debt-like    XS2399369896 --  
                                        securities 
 
 
10000     Leverage Shares 3x Long NIO ETP Securities: fully paid      Debt and debt-like    XS2970736489 --  
                                        securities 

Issuer Name: DB ETC plc 
 
52000     db Physical Gold GBP Hedged ETC Securities due 01/04/2061; fully Debt and debt-like    GB00B68FL050 --  
       paid                               securities 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company 
 
560941    WisdomTree NASDAQ 100 3x Daily Short; fully paid         Debt and debt-like    IE00BLRPRJ20 --  
                                        securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Listings Data Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352. 

Notes 
 
SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their 
dealing notice. 
=-Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
†Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Euronext, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment 
Exchange. 
*Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on IPSX Prime, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with 
notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its 
markets.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Category Code: NOT 
TIDM:     - 
LEI Code:   2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 
Sequence No.: 413489 
EQS News ID:  2253976 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2253976&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 05, 2026 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
