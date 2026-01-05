Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Financial Conduct Authority:

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Financial Conduct Authority: 05-Jan-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 05/01/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice: Amount Security Description Listing Category ISIN Issuer Name: iShares Physical Metals plc 991000 iShares Physical Gold ETC; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00B4ND3602 -- securities 280000 Physical Silver ETC; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00B4NCWG09 -- securities Issuer Name: CoinShares Digital Securities Limited 261000 CoinShares Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00BLD4ZL17 -- securities 19000 CoinShares Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00BLD4ZL17 -- securities 3000 CoinShares Physical Staked Ethereum Digital Securities; fully Debt and debt-like GB00BLD4ZM24 -- paid securities Issuer Name: iShares Digital Assets AG 355000 Securities of iShares Bitcoin ETP; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2940466316 -- securities Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC 1000000 Securities due 02/01/2031; fully paid; (Represented by Securitised derivatives XS3222007067 -- securities to bearer of GBP1.00 each) Issuer Name: WisdomTree Commodity Securities Limited 34000 WisdomTree Platinum 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B2NFV134 -- securities 210000 WisdomTree Silver 1x Daily Short; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B24DKK82 -- securities 736000 WisdomTree Industrial Metals; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KYG56 -- securities 35000 WisdomTree Natural Gas; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00BN7KB334 -- securities Issuer Name: WisdomTree Foreign Exchange Limited 1000 WisdomTree Long EUR Short GBP 3x Daily; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B3VJDN05 -- securities Issuer Name: Leverage Shares Public Limited Company 11000 IncomeShares Amazon (AMZN) Options ETP; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2901884408 -- securities 15000 IncomeShares Microstrategy (MSTR) Options ETP; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS3068775264 -- securities 1500 Leverage Shares 2x Micron Technology ETP Securities due 04/06/ Debt and debt-like IE00BKT66K01 -- 2070; fully paid securities 13500 Leverage Shares 3x Long ARM ETP Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2691006303 -- securities 200000 Leverage Shares 3x Long Gold Miners ETP Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2399369896 -- securities 10000 Leverage Shares 3x Long NIO ETP Securities: fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2970736489 -- securities Issuer Name: DB ETC plc 52000 db Physical Gold GBP Hedged ETC Securities due 01/04/2061; fully Debt and debt-like GB00B68FL050 -- paid securities Issuer Name: WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company 560941 WisdomTree NASDAQ 100 3x Daily Short; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00BLRPRJ20 -- securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Listings Data Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. =-Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Euronext, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. *Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on IPSX Prime, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

