Amundi MSCI Emerging Ex China UCITS ETF Acc (EMXN LN) Amundi MSCI Emerging Ex China UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 05-Jan-2026 / 09:02 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Emerging Ex China UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 02-Jan-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 35.3668 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 100813000 CODE: EMXN LN ISIN: LU2009202107 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2009202107 Category Code: NAV TIDM: EMXN LN LEI Code: 54930057GPC45FBFHH48 Sequence No.: 413522 EQS News ID: 2254164 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

January 05, 2026 03:02 ET (08:02 GMT)