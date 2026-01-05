Spain has awarded more than €818 million ($956.3 million) in European Union funding to 126 energy storage projects totaling 2.2 GW of power and 9.4 GWh of capacity.From ESS News The Spanish Ministry for Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge (MITECO) has selected 126 projects to receive a total of €818.3 million in funding from the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF 2021-27). The call attracted strong interest, with 1,750 applications submitted, prompting an almost 17% increase on the original €700 million budget allocation. Among the beneficiaries - which can be viewed here ...

