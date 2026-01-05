Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - January 5, 2026) - LBank Exchange is pleased to announce the listing of CBIC (Cyber Incense). Trading for the CBIC/USDT pair was open on 3rd January, 2026 already. Users are able to access the trading pair at https://www.lbank.com/trade/cbic_usdt





About Cyber Incense (CBIC)

Cyber Incense is a RitualFi focused Web3 project that explores how human intention, belief, and participation can be expressed and recorded on chain. Drawing inspiration from ancient incense rituals, the project introduces a digital ritual layer where actions become data, consistency becomes identity, and participation generates measurable progression.

At its core, Cyber Incense transforms symbolic rituals into programmable on chain interactions. Each ritual action functions as a signal recorded by the protocol, contributing to user reputation, seasonal progression, and long term identity within the ecosystem. Rather than financial yield optimization, the project emphasizes cultural participation, narrative driven engagement, and community aligned evolution.

Cyber Incense introduces the concept of a Fortune Layer, where ritual behavior translates into progression metrics such as Fortune XP, Blessing Fragments, and evolving archetypes. Users advance through structured roles based on consistency and participation, forming an identity that reflects ritual history rather than speculative activity.

The project is developed by a team based in Malaysia and positions itself as an experimental intersection of meme culture, on chain identity, and ritual based participation systems.

Tokenomics

Token Name: CBIC

Token Type: Meme

Total Supply: 8,000,000 CBIC

Blockchain: Base

Token Utility

Ritual Enhancement and Progression

CBIC is used to unlock premium rituals that enhance ritual output, improve blessing rarity, and provide access to seasonal bonuses within the Fortune Layer.

Alchemy and Crafting

The token enables alchemy mechanics where ritual fragments can be crafted into rare incense types and augmented ritual items, allowing users to customize their progression path.

Seasonal Participation

CBIC supports seasonal systems where new ritual cycles introduce different themes, challenges, and progression opportunities tied to protocol defined rhythms.

Governance and Ritual Council

Token holders participate in governance through the Ritual Council, contributing to decisions related to season design, ritual parameters, and ecosystem evolution.

Ecosystem Sinks and Balance

CBIC is consumed through premium rituals, crafting systems, seasonal passes, and exclusive access mechanics, creating ongoing utility driven token sinks.

Allocation Breakdown:

Category Percentage Ritual Rewards & Emissions 40% Ecosystem & Community Growth 20% Team & Core Contributors 15% Treasury & Ritual Foundation 10% Liquidity & Market Stability 10% Advisors & Ritual Architects 5%

Roadmap

Initial Phase

Protocol foundation, ritual mechanics deployment, seasonal structure definition, and ecosystem onboarding.

Expansion Phase

Introduction of advanced rituals, alchemy systems, seasonal metagames, and expanded governance participation.

Long Term Development

Cross chain ritual interoperability, cultural integrations, identity layers, and narrative driven ecosystem expansion.

Learn More about Cyber Incense (CBIC)

Website: https://www.cyberincense.xyz/

Twitter: https://x.com/CyberIncense

Telegram: https://t.me/cyberincense

About LBank

Founded in 2015, LBank is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 20 million registered users in 160 countries and regions. With a daily trading volume exceeding $10.5 billion and 10 years of operational history with zero security incidents, LBank is dedicated to providing a comprehensive, user-friendly trading experience. Through innovative trading solutions, the platform has enabled users to achieve average returns of over 130% on newly listed assets.

As the ultimate 100x Gems Hub, LBank has listed over 300 mainstream coins and more than 50 high-potential gems. Ranked No. 1 in 100x Gems, Highest Gains, and Meme Share, LBank leads the market with the fastest altcoin listings, unmatched liquidity, and industry-first trading guarantees, making it the go-to platform for crypto investors worldwide.

