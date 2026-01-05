Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - January 5, 2026) - LBank Exchange is pleased to announce the listing of MPX. Trading for the MPX/USDT pair will open at 13:00 UTC on January 5, 2026.





About MetaPass (MPX)

MetaPass is a next generation multi chain Web3 gateway designed to unify asset management, gaming interaction, and decentralized social participation within a single non custodial wallet infrastructure.

At its core, MetaPass operates through the MetaPass Wallet, a non custodial mobile application engineered to interact seamlessly with multiple blockchain ecosystems across EVM compatible and non EVM networks. The wallet enables users to send, receive, swap, stake, and manage digital assets while maintaining full ownership and control of private keys.

MetaPass is built to address structural challenges in Web3 adoption, including fragmented onboarding, static wallet architecture, unsustainable token models, and the separation between financial, gaming, and social layers. By consolidating these components into one interoperable interface, MetaPass positions the wallet as an active engagement layer rather than passive storage.

The ecosystem integrates GameFi functionality, decentralized governance, and future decentralized social interaction directly into the wallet environment. Users can interact with NFTs, participate in gaming economies, stake tokens, and engage in governance without relying on external applications or custodial intermediaries.

MetaPass Wallet Core Features

Multi Chain Asset Management

The MetaPass Wallet supports interaction across multiple blockchain networks through a unified interface, allowing users to manage assets without manual network switching or external bridges.

Token Transfers and Swaps

Users can send and receive tokens securely across supported networks and perform cross chain swaps directly within the wallet using aggregated liquidity routing.

Staking and Yield Participation

The wallet integrates non custodial fixed term staking, enabling users to lock supported tokens and earn predictable on chain rewards while retaining asset ownership.

NFT and Game Asset Management

MetaPass allows users to store, trade, and manage NFTs and in game assets directly within the wallet, supporting GameFi participation without third party platforms.

Portfolio Intelligence

The wallet provides consolidated portfolio tracking, including asset valuation, performance insights, and cross chain balance aggregation.

Tokenomics

Token Name: MPX

Token Type: Utility

Total Supply: 125,000,000 MPX

Blockchain: BNB Smart Chain (BEP 20)

Token Utility

Governance Utility

MPX serves as the governance token of the MetaPass ecosystem. Token holders participate in voting on protocol upgrades, ecosystem fund allocation, and strategic development decisions through DAO based governance.

Staking and Fixed Term Yield

MPX can be staked directly within the MetaPass Wallet using fixed term staking models. This mechanism encourages long term participation and supports predictable on chain reward distribution.

GameFi and Eco Gaming Integration

MPX functions as the primary in game currency across the MetaPass GameFi ecosystem. It is used for NFT minting, asset upgrades, entry fees, and participation in gameplay mechanics, including eco themed Play to Preserve experiences.

DeFi and Launch Participation

MPX is used within future MetaPass DeFi infrastructure, including liquidity incentives and participation in crowdfunding and launch mechanisms integrated into the ecosystem.

Allocation Breakdown:

Category Percentage Team & Core Development 15% Ecosystem & Reserve Fund 25% Public Sale 12% Private Sale / Seed Round 8% User Incentives & Community Rewards 30% Marketing & Partnerships 5% Initial Liquidity Fund 5%

Roadmap

Phase I: Foundation and Capital Formation (Q2 - Q4 2025)

Development of the MetaPass Wallet infrastructure begins, focusing on multi chain interoperability and non custodial design.

Finalization of MPX token architecture and tokenomics framework.

Release of the official whitepaper and completion of seed and private funding rounds.

Public sale and initial community participation.

Completion of security audits for smart contracts and wallet infrastructure.

Phase II: Launch and Market Establishment (Q1 - Q3 2026)

MPX token listings on centralized exchanges.

Official launch of MetaPass Wallet 1.0 with staking functionality enabled.

Activation of the initial GameFi ecosystem, including onboarding focused gaming experiences.

Establishment of ecosystem grant programs to support developers and contributors.

Phase III: Ecosystem Expansion and DeFi Innovation (Q4 2026 - Q3 2027)

Launch of MetaPass decentralized exchange infrastructure.

Expansion of GameFi applications with NFT based progression and token utility loops.

Transition of ecosystem governance toward DAO based decision making.

Phase IV: Social Integration and Decentralized Interaction (Q4 2027 Onward)

Integration of decentralized social networking functionality within the MetaPass Wallet.

Deployment of wallet based identity and SocialFi mechanisms.

Expansion into a unified Web3 ecosystem combining finance, gaming, and social interaction.

About LBank

Founded in 2015, LBank is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 20 million registered users in 160 countries and regions. With a daily trading volume exceeding $10.5 billion and 10 years of operational history with zero security incidents, LBank is dedicated to providing a comprehensive, user-friendly trading experience. Through innovative trading solutions, the platform has enabled users to achieve average returns of over 130% on newly listed assets.

As the ultimate 100x Gems Hub, LBank has listed over 300 mainstream coins and more than 50 high-potential gems. Ranked No. 1 in 100x Gems, Highest Gains, and Meme Share, LBank leads the market with the fastest altcoin listings, unmatched liquidity, and industry-first trading guarantees, making it the go-to platform for crypto investors worldwide.

