Amundi Core Global Government Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist (GOVG LN) Amundi Core Global Government Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 05-Jan-2026 / 09:03 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core Global Government Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist DEALING DATE: 02-Jan-2026 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 43.6985 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 10611449 CODE: GOVG LN ISIN: LU2355200796 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2355200796 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GOVG LN LEI Code: 2221005BT6ROFABD6U12 Sequence No.: 413534 EQS News ID: 2254188 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

January 05, 2026 03:03 ET (08:03 GMT)