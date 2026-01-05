DJ Amundi MSCI Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR - Hedged USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR - Hedged USD (C) (JPXU LN) Amundi MSCI Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR - Hedged USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 05-Jan-2026 / 09:03 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR - Hedged USD (C) DEALING DATE: 02-Jan-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 258.2959 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 268774 CODE: JPXU LN ISIN: LU1646359882 =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1646359882 Category Code: NAV TIDM: JPXU LN LEI Code: 2138007H5QEZTOGC4B22 Sequence No.: 413541 EQS News ID: 2254202 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

January 05, 2026 03:03 ET (08:03 GMT)