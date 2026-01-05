DJ Amundi UK Equity All Cap UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi UK Equity All Cap UCITS ETF Dist (LCUK LN) Amundi UK Equity All Cap UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 05-Jan-2026 / 09:03 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi UK Equity All Cap UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 02-Jan-2026 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 13.7939 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 45026393 CODE: LCUK LN ISIN: LU1781541096 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1781541096 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCUK LN LEI Code: 549300BE5B4RCRVVUC15 Sequence No.: 413546 EQS News ID: 2254212 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

January 05, 2026