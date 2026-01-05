DJ Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (D) (MSDG LN) Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 05-Jan-2026 / 09:04 CET/CEST Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (D) DEALING DATE: 02-Jan-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 61.0998 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5083750 CODE: MSDG LN ISIN: LU2059756754 TIDM: MSDG LN LEI Code: 549300GISPIIUMKTYR80 Sequence No.: 413555 EQS News ID: 2254230

January 05, 2026 03:04 ET (08:04 GMT)