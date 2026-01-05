DJ Amundi MSCI Brazil UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Brazil UCITS ETF Acc (RIOU LN) Amundi MSCI Brazil UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 05-Jan-2026 / 09:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Brazil UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 02-Jan-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 21.9088 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 10113518 CODE: RIOU LN ISIN: LU1900066207 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1900066207 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RIOU LN LEI Code: 5493006JPV7IX4R1BQ73 Sequence No.: 413570 EQS News ID: 2254260 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2254260&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 05, 2026 03:05 ET (08:05 GMT)