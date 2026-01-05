DJ Amundi USD Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi USD Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF DR (C) (UCRP LN) Amundi USD Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 05-Jan-2026 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi USD Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF DR (C) DEALING DATE: 02-Jan-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 62.3024 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 10176530 CODE: UCRP LN ISIN: LU1806495575 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1806495575 Category Code: NAV TIDM: UCRP LN LEI Code: 549300JEQE3CM0S0ZJ51 Sequence No.: 413583 EQS News ID: 2254288 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

