Amundi US Treasury Bond 0-1Y UCITS ETF Acc (PR1T LN) Amundi US Treasury Bond 0-1Y UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 05-Jan-2026 / 09:04 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi US Treasury Bond 0-1Y UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 02-Jan-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 23.1627 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 954163 CODE: PR1T LN ISIN: LU2182388665 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2182388665 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PR1T LN LEI Code: 213800EG3XFS9NYHF860 Sequence No.: 413564 EQS News ID: 2254248 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

January 05, 2026 03:07 ET (08:07 GMT)