DJ Amundi MSCI Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (C) (JARI LN) Amundi MSCI Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 05-Jan-2026 / 09:09 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (C) DEALING DATE: 02-Jan-2026 NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 8684.3609 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4363784 CODE: JARI LN ISIN: LU2233156749 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2233156749 Category Code: NAV TIDM: JARI LN LEI Code: 2138007H5QEZTOGC4B22 Sequence No.: 413633 EQS News ID: 2254388 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 05, 2026 03:09 ET (08:09 GMT)