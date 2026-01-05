DJ Amundi Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF Acc (MWOT LN) Amundi Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 05-Jan-2026 / 09:10 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 02-Jan-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 592.1974 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1284407 CODE: MWOT LN ISIN: IE0005E8B9S4 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: IE0005E8B9S4 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MWOT LN LEI Code: 213800HMO2WYVR51Q251 Sequence No.: 413651 EQS News ID: 2254426 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

