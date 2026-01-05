DJ Amundi MSCI USA Ex Mega Cap UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI USA Ex Mega Cap UCITS ETF Acc (XMGA LN) Amundi MSCI USA Ex Mega Cap UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 05-Jan-2026 / 09:12 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI USA Ex Mega Cap UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 02-Jan-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 10.8219 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3657756 CODE: XMGA LN ISIN: IE000XL4IXU1 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: IE000XL4IXU1 Category Code: NAV TIDM: XMGA LN LEI Code: 213800NPSRKE1U2YV198 Sequence No.: 413688 EQS News ID: 2254500 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2254500&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 05, 2026 03:12 ET (08:12 GMT)