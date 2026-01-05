DJ Amundi Global Aggregate Proceeds Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Global Aggregate Proceeds Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist (XCOG LN) Amundi Global Aggregate Proceeds Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 05-Jan-2026 / 09:12 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Global Aggregate Proceeds Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist DEALING DATE: 02-Jan-2026 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 20.8878 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 53454 CODE: XCOG LN ISIN: LU1981860585 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1981860585 Category Code: NAV TIDM: XCOG LN LEI Code: 549300AN4QVQ0SPP1Y68 Sequence No.: 413686 EQS News ID: 2254496 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

January 05, 2026 03:13 ET (08:13 GMT)