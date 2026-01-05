Janus Henderson GCC Bonds - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 05
[05.01.26]
TABULA ICAV
|Janus Henderson GCC Sovereign USD Bond Core UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|02.01.26
|IE000L1I4R94
|1,051,617.00
|USD
|0
|12,217,128.64
|11.6175
|Janus Henderson GCC Sovereign USD Bond Core UCITS ETF
|02.01.26
|IE000LJG9WK1
|470,302.00
|GBP
|0
|4,753,253.87
|10.1068
