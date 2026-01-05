HONG KONG, Jan 5, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - The 19th Asian Financial Forum (AFF), co-organised by the Hong Kong SAR government and the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), will be held on Monday, 26 and Tuesday, 27 January 2026 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC). This year's AFF introduces a brand-new tagline, 'Finance Empowering Business', bringing a fresh perspective to all stakeholders. Under the theme 'Co-creating New Horizons Amid an Evolving Landscape', AFF brings together over a hundred global business and political leaders and financial experts, to analyse geopolitical shifts and macroeconomic trends. AFF will also explore the development of financial markets and identify potential investment opportunities, fostering collaboration among financial experts to navigate change and create win-win scenarios, further highlighting Hong Kong's strengths as an international financial centre.Prof Frederick Ma, HKTDC Chairman, said: 'Over the past 18 years, the Asian Financial Forum has grown significantly, expanding from a one-day agenda to two days covering a broader range of topics. To date, it has brought together over 1,000 prestigious speakers and attracted some 60,000 participants, becoming the flagship financial forum in Asia and worldwide. In response to evolving market dynamics, this year's Asia Financial Forum features the inaugural Global Business Summit, which will focus on the deep integration of finance and the real economy. This new initiative expands the conversation beyond financial topics to the core of the real economy, aiming to unlock the potential of high value industries and drive a wave of innovation for stronger economic growth. The two-day forum will gather more than 100 global political and business leaders to share insights, while also featuring the AFF Deal-making to foster more substantive collaborations. These efforts actively reinforce Hong Kong's role as a superconnector and super value-adder, consolidating its position as an international financial centre.'Maggie Ng, Chairperson of the Asian Financial Forum Steering Committee, and HSBC Hong Kong's Chief Executive Officer and Head of Retail Banking and Wealth, said: 'As the global economic landscape evolves and industries and supply chains are reshaped, AFF partners, including HSBC, have been dedicated to strengthening Hong Kong's international connections and reinforcing its unique role as a superconnector. This year, we expect to welcome over 3,600 participants from 60 countries and regions. Delegates will engage directly with industry leaders driving transformation across technology, consumer, healthcare, and finance sectors, while exploring Hong Kong's latest advancements in key areas.'Distinguished guests to discuss global hot topicsThe two-day agenda will feature multiple discussion panels, keynote speeches, thematic luncheons and breakfast sessions. Highlights include Global Economic Outlook, CIO Insights, Asset & Wealth Management, Trade Finance and Supply Chain Management, and Gold Exchange. These sessions will explore global economic trends, economic forecasts and other hot topics across finance and industry. Financial and business leaders will evaluate the new economic landscape, discussing key topics such as macroeconomic trends, the investment outlook, retirement and endowment funds, financial technology and more.Global Business Summit to focus on the integration of finance and the real economyThe inaugural Global Business Summit will be held on the second day of the forum, co-organised by the Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau of the Hong Kong SAR government, HKTDC, and the Office for Attracting Strategic Enterprises. Trending topics such as artificial intelligence and technology, new consumer trends, biomedicine and healthcare, and green energy will be discussed. Industry leaders will provide in-depth analyses of the integration between finance and the real economy.The summit will focus on exploring the opportunities and prospects for mainland enterprises to go global, as well as helping international enterprises establish operations in the Chinese Mainland market. Several prominent corporate leaders will explore the potential for business development from multiple perspectives, leveraging Hong Kong's international advantages to promote long-term expansion and investment, drive cross-border cooperation and innovation, and connect with global markets. Many distinguished business leaders and corporate representatives will attend in person.AFF Deal-making: Global investment matching driving real collaborationAs Asia's annual flagship financial and business event, the Asian Financial Forum has continuously refined its offerings since its inception. In recent years, to strengthen connectivity and foster tangible cooperation, the forum successfully introduced AFF Deal-making. This global investment-matching platform provides participants with efficient, practical opportunities to form partnerships, driving deep industry collaboration and win-win development.Co-organised with the Hong Kong Venture Capital and Private Equity Association (HKVCA), AFF Deal-making has achieved remarkable results, connecting project owners, private equity firms, investors, high-net-worth individuals, intermediaries and professional service providers. To date, it has engaged over 8,000 companies and arranged more than 10,000 meetings.This year, AFF Deal Making will adopt a hybrid model, starting with in-person sessions during the forum on 26 and 27 January, followed by two additional days of online networking until 29 January, enabling investors and project owners to continue connecting globally.New FutureGreen Showcase: Seizing Opportunities for Green DevelopmentThis year's forum features four key exhibition zones, including, the FintechHK Start-up Salon, a new FutureGreen Showcase, Global Investment Zone, and InnoVenture Salon. The zones will bring together over 140 exhibitors, including knowledge partners such as Bank of China (Hong Kong), CICC, EY, HSBC, Huatai International, and Standard Chartered Bank. This year's forum features four key exhibition zones, including, the FintechHK Start-up Salon, a new FutureGreen Showcase, Global Investment Zone, and InnoVenture Salon. The zones will bring together over 140 exhibitors, including knowledge partners such as Bank of China (Hong Kong), CICC, EY, HSBC, Huatai International, and Standard Chartered Bank. Exhibitors will showcase innovative business concepts, green finance solutions and technology applications, further promoting cross-sector exchange, while driving collaborative innovation and expanding global business opportunities.More details about the Asian Financial Forum, speaker list, and media registration arrangements will be announced at the press conference on 19 January. 