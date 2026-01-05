Anzeige
Montag, 05.01.2026
Rohstoff-Bombe: Germanium & Gallium: Ein US-Projekt rückt nach dieser News jetzt in den Fokus - mitten in Nevada
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.01.2026 08:06 Uhr
29 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Approval for the sale of Falcon's 98.1% interest in Falcon Oil & Gas Australia Limited to Tamboran group.

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.
("Falcon")

Approval for the sale of Falcon's 98.1% interest in Falcon Oil & Gas Australia Limited to Tamboran group.

05 January 2026 - Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSXV: FO, AIM: FOG) subsidiary company, Falcon Oil & Gas Australia Limited ("Falcon Australia") held a General Meeting in Brisbane, Australia on 30 December 2025.

At the General Meeting shareholders approved the sale of Falcon's 98.1% interest in Falcon Australia to Tamboran Resources Corporation (NYSE: TBN, ASX: TBN) ("Tamboran group"). Falcon and its associates were excluded from voting on the relevant resolutions.

The sale is part of a broader transaction whereby, as previously announced, Tamboran group will acquire all of the subsidiary companies of Falcon, subject to various regulatory and shareholder approvals.

Acquisition of the 98.1% interest in Falcon Australia will provide Tamboran group with the option of compulsorily acquiring all the remaining shares in Falcon Australia held by minority shareholders. Tamboran group has undertaken to proceed with the compulsory acquisition from minority shareholders at a price no less than the price being paid to Falcon for its interest in Falcon Australia.

Philip O'Quigley, CEO of Falcon commented:

"While the broader transaction is still subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals, this approval by Falcon Australia shareholders eliminates one of the key conditions precedent allowing Tamboran group to proceed with the broader transaction, which is still on track to close in the first quarter of this year".

Ends.

For further information, please contact:

CONTACT DETAILS-

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. +353 1 676 8702
Philip O'Quigley, CEO+353 87 814 7042
Anne Flynn, CFO+353 1 676 9162
Cavendish Capital Markets Limited (NOMAD & Broker)
Neil McDonald+44 131 220 9771

About Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. is an international oil & gas company engaged in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets, with the current portfolio focused in Australia, South Africa and Hungary. Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. is incorporated in British Columbia, Canada and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

For further information on Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. please visit www.falconoilandgas.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


