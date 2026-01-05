Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 05.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Rohstoff-Bombe: Germanium & Gallium: Ein US-Projekt rückt nach dieser News jetzt in den Fokus - mitten in Nevada
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.01.2026 08:12 Uhr
22 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Civinity has completed the acquisition of the construction workforce platform Valandinis

Civinity, AB, one of the largest building maintenance and engineering solutions groups in the Baltic States, has completed the acquisition of the remaining 49% stake in Valandinis, UAB, the company operating the construction specialists' platform Valandinis, and has become its sole shareholder.

Civinity acquired a controlling stake in UAB Valandinis in January 2023 for approximately EUR 0.54 million. The remaining shares were acquired for EUR 0.72 million; the total consideration for the full buyout amounted to approximately EUR 1.26 million.

Valandinis, UAB operates a platform connecting construction specialists and construction companies, enabling companies to plan human resources more flexibly and to source additional capacity quickly for specific tasks or project stages. In 2024, Valandinis, UAB generated revenue of EUR 3.69 million, with net profit of EUR 0.10 million.

The Civinity Group consists of the Company and almost 40 its subsidiaries operating in Lithuania, Latvia and the United Kingdom. The Group's activities cover residential, commercial and public building maintenance services, engineering systems design, installation and maintenance solutions, territory maintenance services, and the development and maintenance of accounting, management and information systems. In 2024, Civinity Group revenue amounted to EUR 88.5 million and adjusted EBITDA totalled EUR 7.4 million.

Person responsible for the release of information
Darius Alutis
Phone: +370 613 06 099
E-mail: darius.alutis@civinity.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Renditeturbo 2026 - 5 Aktien mit Potenzial
2025 neigt sich dem Ende zu, ohne klassische Jahresendrallye, aber mit einem DAX, der viele Kritiker Lügen gestraft hat. Über 21 Prozent Kursplus seit Jahresbeginn, stärker als der US-Markt. Wer hätte das noch vor Monaten erwartet?

Genau solche Entwicklungen machen den Reiz der Börse aus. Denn auch 2026 dürfte wieder alles anders kommen als gedacht. Während viele Analysten weiter steigende Kurse erwarten, rückt eine zentrale Frage in den Fokus: Wo entstehen im kommenden Jahr echte Überraschungen, und wie kann man davon profitieren?

Unser aktueller Spezialreport beleuchtet fünf Entwicklungen, mit denen kaum jemand rechnet, die aber enormes Renditepotenzial bergen. Vom Comeback der Ölwerte über unterschätzte Plattform-Aktien bis hin zur möglichen Wachablösung im KI-Sektor: Wer 2026 überdurchschnittlich abschneiden will, muss antizyklisch denken und frühzeitig Position beziehen.

Im kostenlosen Report stellen wir 5 Aktien vor, die 2026 im Zentrum solcher Wendepunkte stehen könnten. Solide bewertet, gut positioniert und mit überraschend starkem Momentum.

Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen! Bevor andere erkennen, wo die Chancen wirklich liegen!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.