Civinity has completed the acquisition of the construction workforce platform Valandinis

Civinity, AB, one of the largest building maintenance and engineering solutions groups in the Baltic States, has completed the acquisition of the remaining 49% stake in Valandinis, UAB, the company operating the construction specialists' platform Valandinis, and has become its sole shareholder.

Civinity acquired a controlling stake in UAB Valandinis in January 2023 for approximately EUR 0.54 million. The remaining shares were acquired for EUR 0.72 million; the total consideration for the full buyout amounted to approximately EUR 1.26 million.

Valandinis, UAB operates a platform connecting construction specialists and construction companies, enabling companies to plan human resources more flexibly and to source additional capacity quickly for specific tasks or project stages. In 2024, Valandinis, UAB generated revenue of EUR 3.69 million, with net profit of EUR 0.10 million.

The Civinity Group consists of the Company and almost 40 its subsidiaries operating in Lithuania, Latvia and the United Kingdom. The Group's activities cover residential, commercial and public building maintenance services, engineering systems design, installation and maintenance solutions, territory maintenance services, and the development and maintenance of accounting, management and information systems. In 2024, Civinity Group revenue amounted to EUR 88.5 million and adjusted EBITDA totalled EUR 7.4 million.

Person responsible for the release of information

Darius Alutis

Phone: +370 613 06 099

E-mail: darius.alutis@civinity.com