Experience Cinematic Innovation: Get an Exclusive Glimpse of Tomorrow's Cinema with Dangbei at CES 2026

From flagship projectors to portable innovations, the Dangbei invites visitors to experience the future of immersive viewing

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dangbei, a leading innovator in smart home entertainment, today announced its participation at CES 2026, where it will showcase its latest lineup of premium projectors designed for every lifestyle. From January 6-9, attendees are invited to step into the future of cinematic viewing at Booth 52962 in the Venetian Expo & Convention Center.





This year, Dangbei brings a carefully curated portfolio that blends cutting-edge laser technology with thoughtful design, whether for the dedicated home theater, the flexible living space, or entertainment on the go.

Featured Projectors at Booth 52962

Dangbei S8 Ultra Max | The Pinnacle of Big-Screen Entertainment

The concept projector delivers theater-quality brilliance with 6,200 ISO lumens, lens shift technology, and support for Dolby Vision and HDR 10+.

Dangbei MP1 Max | 4K Flagship Projector

A 4K hybrid-light projector with Google TV and licensed Netflix, delivering vibrant colors and seamless streaming.

Dangbei DBOX02 & Dangbei DBOX02 Pro & | 4K Laser Projector

A duo of 4K laser projectors that balance precision engineering with a supremely comfortable viewing experience, delivering deep cinematic immersion.

Dangbei Atom | Mini Laser Projector

An ultra-slim mini laser projector that blends portability with vivid luminosity ideal for immersive viewing in any room.

Dangbei Freedo | Portable Projector with Battery Built-in

The brand's first ultra-portable projector with Google TV, built-in battery, and an integrated stand for entertainment anywhere.

Dangbei N2 mini | Where Beginners Begin Their Big-Screen Journey

A compact, Netflix-licensed projector with a stand built-in, perfect for creating a personal cinema in small space.

What to Experience at the Booth



Visitors can enjoy hands-on demos of Dangbei's award-winning projectors and smart home accessories, get an exclusive first look at 2026 concept projector, and join talks hosted by Dangbei's product and technology experts on the future of home entertainment.

Event Details

Date: January 6-9, 2026

Location: Venetian Expo, Halls A-D, Booth 52962



About Dangbei

Dangbei is a premium smart entertainment provider specializing in projectors and other innovative products. Trusted by over 200 million users worldwide, Dangbei offers stunning visuals and immersive sound, transforming spaces into vibrant entertainment, work, and life hubs.

Dangbei leads in software for large screens, providing a vast app and content library across entertainment, health, education, and productivity. Learn more at us.dangbei.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1512271f-affc-429a-9d2f-3505b8c14bcc