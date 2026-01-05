Greece has awarded permits for about 900 MW of standalone, front-of-the-meter battery storage through three auctions, but no projects have yet been connected to the grid.From ESS News In 2023, Greece ran its first battery storage auction, awarding 412 MW across 12 projects. In 2024, it ran a second tender awarding 300 MW of additional battery storage capacity across 11 projects, while in 2025 it also awarded 189 MW of battery storage via a third tender. None of this capacity has been connected to the grid. Stelios Psomas, policy officer at the Hellenic Association of Photovoltaic Companies (Helapco), ...

