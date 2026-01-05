Hyphens Pharma International Limited: Hyphens Pharma out-licences Cerapro MED Skin Barrier Cream for six European countries

Cerapro is a patented, skin pH-lowering cream approved for the treatment of atopic dermatitis under the European Medical Device Regulation ( CE Mark)

Product launch targeted for 2026 in six European markets, including Switzerland, Austria, the Netherlands and Belgium.

SINGAPORE, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyphens Pharma International Limited ("Hyphens Pharma", or the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"), Singapore's leading specialty pharmaceutical and consumer healthcare group, is pleased to announce that it has granted the rights to commercialise its innovative product, Cerapro MED Skin Barrier Cream, to Louis Widmer SA ("Louis Widmer") via a licensing, supply and commercialisation agreement ("Out-Licensing Agreement") that covers six European countries, namely Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Austria, Belgium, Luxembourg and the Netherlands.

In accordance with the Out-Licensing Agreement with Louis Widmer, Hyphens Pharma will receive an upfront fee and customary royalties on sales.

Atopic dermatitis, a common form of eczema, affects millions across all age groups. Elevated skin pH and impaired skin barrier function are key drivers of this skin condition. Cerapro, with its patented formulation, lowers skin pH and helps restore the skin barrier. Approved as a CE-marked medical device under the stringent European Medical Device Regulation (MDR), Cerapro offers a novel treatment option for patients with eczema. Lowering skin pH also supports the skin's inherent antimicrobial defence system.

Under this collaboration, Louis Widmer, a Swiss-based international cosmetics and pharmaceuticals company renowned for high-quality dermatology products since 1960, will commercialise and promote Cerapro to dermatologists and paediatricians in the agreed markets. This collaboration reflects the shared vision of both companies to deliver science-backed products that enhance patient outcomes.

"This milestone partnership with Louis Widmer underscores our commitment to innovation and patient care," said Mr Lim See Wah, Chairman and CEO of Hyphens Pharma. "By leveraging Louis Widmer's strong presence and expertise in dermatology, we aim to bring Cerapro to patients in Europe while continuing to explore new growth opportunities."

"We are excited to partner with Hyphens Pharma to introduce Cerapro to our markets, offering patients a clinically proven solution for atopic dermatitis. Cerapro will be the new flagship of our Remederm line, which is a leader in Europe in both specialist retailers and doctors for the care of dry, very dry and atopic skin.," said Ms Annemarie Widmer, CEO of Louis Widmer.

About Hyphens Pharma International Limited

Hyphens Pharma International Limited and its subsidiaries (the "Group") is Singapore's leading specialty pharmaceutical and consumer healthcare group, driven by the belief that everyone deserves access to a better quality of life.

From its headquarters in Singapore, it maintains a direct presence in Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia and the Philippines, with extended reach into Thailand, Cambodia, Brunei, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Hong Kong S.A.R. and Oman. Its five key entities - Hyphens Pharma, DocMed Technology, Ocean Health, Novem, and Ardence Aesthetics, collectively advance three core business areas: Pharmaceuticals & Medical Aesthetics, Proprietary Brands, and Digital Platform & E-Pharmacy.

Beyond marketing and distributing specialty pharmaceutical products across selected ASEAN markets through exclusive partnerships with global brand principals, the Group develops and commercialises proprietary dermatological and health supplement products. The Group's integrated ecosystem extends to a medical hypermart and digital pharmacy platform, enabling seamless prescription fulfillment and direct-to-patient medication delivery for healthcare providers.

More information is available at www.hyphensgroup.com.

About Louis Widmer SA

Louis Widmer SA is an international cosmetics and pharmaceuticals company from Switzerland. The family company, with its head office near Zurich, is known for its high-quality skin care and dermatology products. Since it was founded in 1960, Louis Widmer has dedicated itself to sustainability and innovation.

They distinguish themselves by developing, producing, and distributing both pharmaceutical and dermocosmetic products. Their main areas of expertise include dry skin, acne, pigmentation disorders, wound healing, anti-aging, and sun protection, among many others.

More information is available at www.louis-widmer.



