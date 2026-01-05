Anzeige
Rohstoff-Bombe: Germanium & Gallium: Ein US-Projekt rückt nach dieser News jetzt in den Fokus - mitten in Nevada
05.01.2026
DongCheng: DCK Launches New Battery-Powered Lawn and Garden Care Solutions across Residential and Commercial Segments in Europe

SHANGHAI, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DCK Tools, a professional power tool brand of Dongcheng, today announced the upcoming launch of a new lineup of lawn and garden equipment in the European market. The portfolio includes third-generation robotic lawn mowers designed for small residential lawns, a lightweight 20V outdoor power equipment (OPE) series for high-frequency maintenance tasks, and zero-turn riding mowers for large-scale commercial applications. Together, the new products aim to provide cost-effective, all-scenario battery-powered lawn and garden care solutions for residential and professional users.

DCK's 2026 New Product Portfolio

The newly announced third-generation robotic lawn mowers, the TERRAINA E Series, are optimized for small residential gardens. Designed for lawns of up to 500 or 800 square meters, the models maintain intelligent mowing and stable performance while better supporting daily upkeep and scheduled mowing in compact spaces. Compared with DCK's second-generation models for lawns of up to 1,000 or 2,000 square meters, the new series emphasizes affordability and practicality, delivering improved value for small-yard users without compromising performance.

DCK will also introduce a new 20V OPE series, including a pruner, top-handle chainsaw, mini chainsaw, leaf blower, string trimmer, and hedge trimmer. Positioned as a lightweight complement to the brand's 58V systems for professional and heavy-duty tasks, the 20V lineup supports frequent, close-range and detail-oriented applications. The shared battery interface and charging system across DCK 20V power tools enable cross-platform compatibility, simplifying power management and helping reduce total cost of ownership.

For large commercial environments such as parks, golf courses and property management sites, DCK is expanding its offerings with zero-turn riding lawn mowers, delivering high-efficiency mowing performance and further strengthening the brand's commercial lawn care solutions.

The expanded lineup strengthens DCK's OPE offering, supported by a dual-voltage battery ecosystem that enhances flexibility and reinforces the brand's professional positioning.

"This product launch represents not only a major expansion of our outdoor portfolio, but also a deeper implementation of our battery ecosystem strategy. By offering full-scenario coverage and shared battery platforms, we enable European users to access efficient, environmentally friendly and reliable lawn and garden care solutions in a more flexible and economical way," said Stella Su, DCK's Marketing Manager for Europe and North America.

The new products will be available through authorized DCK distributors across Europe. DCK will continue to drive innovation to deliver professional, dependable power tools and OPE solutions to users worldwide.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2854216/2026_DCK_New_Product_Portfolio.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dck-launches-new-battery-powered-lawn-and-garden-care-solutions-across-residential-and-commercial-segments-in-europe-302652499.html

