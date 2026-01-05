Anzeige
Montag, 05.01.2026
Rohstoff-Bombe: Germanium & Gallium: Ein US-Projekt rückt nach dieser News jetzt in den Fokus - mitten in Nevada
PR Newswire
05.01.2026 11:06 Uhr
Accord Healthcare appoints Paul Burden as Associate Vice President and Country Head UK

LONDON, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Accord is pleased to announce the appointment of Paul Burden as Associate Vice President and Country Head of Accord UK, effective immediately.

Accord Healthcare Logo

Paul brings with him more than 26 years of experience from across both the UK and European pharmaceutical industry and has a strong track record of leading commercial strategy, driving growth and building high-performing teams across both generics and speciality pharma.

Most recently, Paul served as Vice President of STADA, where he led strategy and execution across established brands, generics and speciality pharmaceuticals. Before this, he held a number of senior leadership roles at ADVANZ PHARMA, including Chief Commercial Officer Europe and President UK & Ireland, and has previously worked at Teva, Mylan, Novartis and other leading organisations.

Paul is Vice Chair and Chair-Elect of the Medicines UK Board and holds a BA (Hons) in Business Studies and is a graduate of the Senior Executive Programme at London Business School.

Jamie Sparrow (Senior Vice President - Head of Commercial, Europe & MENA at Accord Healthcare) commented: "We are excited to welcome Paul to Accord. His experience and leadership will be instrumental in supporting our strategic drive in the UK and strengthening our position in this critical market."

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581239/5649280/Accord_Healthcare_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/accord-healthcare-appoints-paul-burden-as-associate-vice-president-and-country-head-uk-302651813.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
