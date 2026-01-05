Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - January 5, 2026) - LBank Exchange is pleased to announce the listing of CAUR (Contract Aura). Trading for the CAUR/USDT pair opened at 8:00 UTC on January 5, 2026.





About Contract Aura (CAUR)

Contract Aura is an AI powered, blockchain secured platform designed to transform how contracts are created, verified, and managed in the digital economy. By combining artificial intelligence with on chain verification, Contract Aura aims to replace traditional static contracts with dynamic, intelligent, and verifiable agreements.

Traditional contract systems remain costly, time consuming, and vulnerable to errors or manipulation. Drafting often requires legal expertise, cross border agreements demand extensive localization, and verification processes lack transparency. Contract Aura addresses these structural inefficiencies by embedding intelligence and trust directly into the contract lifecycle.

With Contract Aura, contracts are no longer static documents. They become adaptive digital agreements that can evolve with regulatory changes, maintain immutable audit trails, and provide a single source of truth for all participants. The platform is designed to serve individuals, freelancers, startups, enterprises, and institutions operating across jurisdictions.

At the center of the ecosystem is the CAUR token, which functions as the core utility asset powering access, participation, and incentives across the Contract Aura platform.

Tokenomics

Token Name: CAUR

Token Type: Utility

Total Supply: 1,000,000,000 CAUR

Blockchain: BNB Smart Chain (BEP20)

Token Utility

Platform Access

CAUR is used to access AI powered contract generation, verification, and management services within the Contract Aura platform.

Ecosystem Incentives

CAUR incentivizes contributors, template creators, developers, and active participants who expand and strengthen the ecosystem.

Governance Participation

Token holders participate in governance decisions related to platform evolution, ecosystem initiatives, and community driven improvements.

Staking and Rewards

CAUR supports staking and reward mechanisms designed to encourage long term participation and ecosystem alignment.

Allocation Breakdown:

Category Percentage Team & Advisors 15% Private Sale 20% Public Sale (IDO/IEO) 5% Ecosystem Rewards 25% Partnerships & Growth Fund 15% Foundation Reserve

Liquidity & Market Making 10%

10%

Roadmap

Phase 1 - Foundation (Q1-Q2 2025)

Launch of the MVP AI contract generator with core drafting functionality.

Deployment of the CAUR token including TGE, initial exchange listings, and liquidity provisioning.

Release of a basic contract library covering common agreement types.

Establishment of early community governance structures.

Phase 2 - Integration (Q3-Q4 2025)

Blockchain anchoring and verification of generated contracts.

Expansion of multi language contract templates.

Integration with wallets and decentralized applications.

Onboarding of early enterprise pilot partners.

Phase 3 - Expansion (2026)

Launch of dynamic compliance modules aligned with evolving legal standards.

Scaling of ecosystem incentives including staking, rewards, and template marketplaces.

Partnerships with law firms, accelerators, and Web3 projects.

Cross border adoption with a focus on Asia Pacific and Europe.

Phase 4 - Global Adoption (2027 Onward)

Deployment of enterprise grade contract management for multinational organizations.

Formation of a Contract Aura alliance involving regulators, institutions, and enterprises.

Exploration of DeFi and RWA integrations linked to intelligent contracts.

Positioning Contract Aura as a global standard for AI powered, blockchain secured agreements.

About LBank

Founded in 2015, LBank is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 20 million registered users in 160 countries and regions. With a daily trading volume exceeding $10.5 billion and 10 years of operational history with zero security incidents, LBank is dedicated to providing a comprehensive, user-friendly trading experience. Through innovative trading solutions, the platform has enabled users to achieve average returns of over 130% on newly listed assets.

As the ultimate 100x Gems Hub, LBank has listed over 300 mainstream coins and more than 50 high-potential gems. Ranked No. 1 in 100x Gems, Highest Gains, and Meme Share, LBank leads the market with the fastest altcoin listings, unmatched liquidity, and industry-first trading guarantees, making it the go-to platform for crypto investors worldwide.

