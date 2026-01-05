Healf Launches 'Wellbeing Made Personal' Campaign, Putting Personal Wellbeing Front and Centre

Claudia Schiffer fronts the campaign as Healf Investor and Ambassador for Women's Health & Longevity, alongside Calvin Harris, who joins Healf as Chief Wellbeing Officer, and ambassador Miles Chamley-Watson.

LONDON, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Healf , the UK's fastest-growing wellbeing company , today launched Wellbeing Made Personal, a new campaign coinciding with January's surge of New Year resolutions. Rather than rigid rules or a one-size-fits-all approach to wellbeing, the campaign highlights how there is no single rulebook - it is different for everyone, demonstrating how Healf helps individuals understand what works for them.

The campaign features supermodel Claudia Schiffer, who is an investor in Healf and Ambassador for Women's Health & Longevity, world-famous DJ and producer Calvin Harris , who joins as Chief Wellbeing Officer, and three-time British-American Olympic fencer Miles Chamley-Watson , as brand ambassador. Driven by their own passion, the three share the different everyday habits that allow them to feel and perform at their best - underlining the message that wellbeing should fit around real life and your own everyday choices.

Speaking about her involvement with the campaign Claudia Schiffer said, "Healf is the world's leading brand for longevity, health and beauty tech, and I have been a fan since the beginning. Becoming both an ambassador and an investor felt like a natural fit for me as our passions genuinely align. I hope that with all the amazing noise in longevity and health, curation will be helpful. I believe in everything natural because what we put in and on our bodies, through food and products, makes a big difference to one's health and wellbeing."

"I've learned that what keeps me feeling good changes all the time, depending on the day, the tour, the studio, everything. Healf gets that. They're not trying to tell you how to live; they're helping you find what works for you. That's why stepping in as Chief Wellbeing Officer made sense, their whole approach feels real, grounded and genuinely helpful." said Calvin Harris

Adding to these sentiments, Miles Chamley-Watson, who is also the founder of the World Fencing League, said: "I'm thrilled to partner with Healf to help make wellbeing something everyone can enjoy and access. Their thoughtful approach to curation and their awareness of what's next in health and lifestyle align perfectly with how I live and what I stand for - pushing boundaries, staying curious, and always striving for balance"

By spotlighting real routines, 'Wellbeing Made Personal' pushes back against the stereotypical wellness concepts that dominate today's culture. Launched when many look to start the new year to 'lose weight' or 'exercise more', the campaign highlights that wellbeing is a personal journey that looks entirely different for each individual.

"This time of year, we see a lot of prescriptive messaging about how to get healthy: eat this, do that, be more. This campaign invites a different conversation, one that empowers wellbeing by reminding us just how different it looks from one person to another," says Max Clarke, Co-Founder of Healf. "The world is looking for ways to be well that go far beyond treatment or prevention. Healf sees wellbeing as part of everyday life and a form of expression that changes how people feel - not just what they do. It's deeply personal, and our job is to help people find which tools and rituals work for them."

From today, the campaign will appear on more than 1,500 billboards in London until 9th February, supported by an ongoing digital and social media presence.

Alongside Schiffer, Harris, and Chamley-Watson's involvement in the campaign:

Claudia Schiffer will support Healf's endeavours to empower women's health, as well as co-curating her own digital storefront, featuring the rituals and routines she uses each day.

Calvin Harris will help shape Healf's wellbeing philosophy, product curation, and cultural presence as Healf's newly appointed Chief Wellbeing Officer.

Miles Chamley-Watson will help further Healf's ambition to make wellbeing accessible and enjoyable, contributing to the brand's strict curation process as well as its stance on emerging trends in the industry and beyond.

Healf, founded in 2020 by brothers Max Clarke and Lestat McCree, began as an online destination for carefully selected wellbeing products and now serves over 550,000 regular customers. From today, customers will now see personalised product recommendations for each of its Four Pillars - EAT, MOVE, MIND, SLEEP, based on their past orders and browsing history. Central to its offering is Healf Zone , the brand's wellbeing intelligence tool that utilises blood tests, clinical insights, and practitioner guidance to help individuals understand which of the 4,000 products available via Healf are suited based on their personal needs.

Since launching, Healf has surpassed £100 million in annual revenue and is preparing to open up new investment opportunities to support its continued growth.

To learn more, visit Healf | Wellbeing Made Personal , and follow along on social at @healf for additional updates and launches.

About Healf

Healf is a UK-based health-tech company on a mission to empower wellbeing by connecting people to the world's best wellbeing products. What started as an online marketplace has become the UK's 2nd fastest-growing company in under four years, making Healf a trusted destination for over 550,000 customers trying to navigate a confusing and intimidating industry.

Founded in 2020 by two brothers, Max and Lestat, Healf has been shaped by lived experience and shared struggles. As both founders embarked on the journey of taking their wellbeing into their own hands, they discovered the power of eating clean, moving intentionally, being mindful, and sleeping deep.

Today, Healf calls these The Four Pillars - EAT, MOVE, MIND, SLEEP. With these at the heart of the brand, Healf fulfils its mission through a curated selection of 4,000+ products, as well as its growing platform of expert-led content, education, and events. It recently launched Healf Zone - the brand's blood testing membership that uses bio-individual data, diagnostics, and expert insight to connect people to the products and routines that are right for them. By turning data into simple, actionable choices, Healf Zone represents the next evolution of personalised wellbeing.

About Claudia Schiffer

Claudia Schiffer is a supermodel and global fashion icon synonymous with 90's culture who has elevated brands and showcased era-defining fashion on a worldwide scale for over 30 years, and with over 1,000 magazine covers to her name, she continues to be an iconic figure and influential muse in the world of fashion and beyond.

About Calvin Harris

Calvin Harris is a British DJ, producer, and songwriter who has become one of the most influential figures in global dance music. Over the course of his career, which spans more than a decade, he has created some of the biggest hits of modern music, including chart-topping singles like "This Is What You Came For," "One Kiss," and "How Deep Is Your Love." Known for his genre-defining sound, Calvin has collaborated with top artists such as Rihanna, Dua Lipa, and Ellie Goulding, amassing over 56 billion streams worldwide.

In 2025, Calvin released "Smoke the pain away" , marking his first song since 2018 to feature his own vocals as well as the single "Blessings" a collaboration with Clementine Douglas, rapidly became one of the summer's defining dance anthems. The track reached #3 on the UK Singles Chart becoming his 31st Top 10 single.

A dominant force in the music industry, Calvin has earned two UK Number 1 albums and eleven UK Number 1 singles. His career is marked by groundbreaking collaborations, record-breaking hits, and his unparalleled ability to craft timeless dance anthems, solidifying his place as a true icon in electronic music.

About Miles Chamley-Watson

Miles Chamley-Watson is an Olympic Bronze Medalist, 3x Olympian, and 2x World Champion foil fencer. Beyond sport, he is recognized for his vibrant personality, bold style, and crossover appeal, having attended the 2025 Met Gala and established himself as a standout figure in both athletics and pop culture. Miles has partnered with top brands including Meta, Nike, Red Bull, Richard Millie, and Mercedes-Benz. He has been featured in publications such as Vogue, GQ, Men's Health, New York Post, and The New York Times.

