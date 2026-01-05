Avenga Appoints Clay Van Doren as Chief Executive Officer

PRAGUE, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avenga, a global digital engineering and AI-driven software transformation specialist, today announced that Clay Van Doren has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, effective January 12, 2026. He succeeds Ludovic Gaudé, who has led the company through a five-year integration process that laid the foundation for Avenga's continued global expansion.

Clay brings more than 25 years of experience leading international technology and digital transformation initiatives. He joins Avenga from Atos, a global IT services and consulting company, where he most recently served as Group Chief Growth Officer. During this time, he helped guide the company through a challenging period while advancing its growth agenda and strengthening strategic customer relationships.

Previously at Atos, Clay served as Deputy CEO for the 50,000-person global managed services Tech Foundations business and as CEO across several regions: the UK and Ireland, Central Europe, Northern Europe, and Asia-Pacific, transforming the services major private- and public-sector clients delivered for their customers. With over a decade of experience in senior leadership positions, he built results-driven teams and helped organizations navigate significant change, with a consistent focus on delivery excellence and operational resilience.

As Chief Executive Officer of Avenga, Clay will oversee the company's 6,000+ experts across Europe, the Americas, and Asia. His focus will be on helping customers achieve clear business outcomes through secure, practical innovation across application transformation, data and AI and next-generation cybersecurity.

Karel Komárek, Chair of KKCG, the investment company that owns Avenga, commented: "Clay's appointment comes at an important moment for Avenga as it pursues its goal of becoming a global category leader. His experience leading complex technology organizations and passion for supporting customers will be key as Avenga enters this next chapter."

Clay Van Doren said: "I'm honored to step into the role of CEO at Avenga. Avenga has strong capabilities, long-standing customer relationships, and highly experienced experts. My priority is to strengthen partnerships and keep our focus firmly on our customers' success, while making Avenga a great place to work, with excellent development opportunities."

Michal Tománek, Deputy Chief Investment Director at KKCG and Chair of the Avenga Board, thanked the outgoing CEO, Ludovic Gaudé: "On behalf of KKCG and the Avenga Board, I would like to thank Ludovic for his commitment and leadership. Under his guidance, Avenga has built a strong global platform and brought together top technology talent. In a remarkably short time, the company achieved a level of integration that typically takes many years, while continuing to serve clients worldwide. We are grateful for Ludovic's contribution and the strong foundation he has helped put in place," said Tomanek.

About Avenga:

Avenga is an international consultancy and technology solutions partner creating unique solutions that solve complex business and societal challenges. With 6000+ specialists they operate globally and provide a full spectrum of services, including business and tech advisory, enterprise solutions, CX, UX and UI design, managed services, product development, and software development. Avenga serve a wide range of industries, from telco and satellite operators to banking, manufacturing, automotive, mobility, and healthcare - driving their AI-first transformation. Their AI capabilities are embedded across all offerings, enabling organizations to drive intelligent automation, accelerate decision-making, and deliver highly personalized user experiences. Avenga is a part of the technology pillar within the family owned KKCG Group.

