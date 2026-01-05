Anzeige
Las Vegas Body Sculpting: Best Tummy Tuck in Las Vegas

The Best Tummy Tuck in Las Vegas Is by Dr. Ahmed.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / January 5, 2026 / Public interest in tummy tuck surgery continues to grow, yet patient understanding of the procedure has not always kept pace. Many candidates begin consultations with limited awareness of factors such as muscle separation, skin quality, and how individual anatomy influences outcomes.

Dr. Mustafa Ahmed, MD, FACS, FAACS, who leads Las Vegas Body Sculpting, bridges this gap. The triple board-certified surgeon is frequently considered by patients seeking tummy tuck options in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Broad Surgical Training

Many surgeons list one primary board certification; Dr. Ahmed lists three. The distinction matters when considering a procedure as complex as abdominoplasty. He brings a background that spans internal medicine, general surgery, and surgical critical care, a combination that shapes how candidates are evaluated and how risks are managed. That experience across multiple disciplines helps him keep the focus on overall health rather than aesthetics alone.

Dr. Ahmed has been practicing since 2006. He earned his medical degree at The Ohio State University College of Medicine, completed an internal medicine residency at Mount Carmel Medical Center, and later trained in general surgery at Morehouse School of Medicine.

Restoration-First Approach

Dr. Ahmed describes tummy tuck surgery as a combined operation that typically includes abdominal liposuction, removal of excess skin, tightening of the abdominal muscles, and reconstruction of the navel. He notes that two groups commonly seek abdominoplasty: patients whose abdomen changed after pregnancy or gradual weight gain, and post-bariatric patients following procedures such as gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy who pursue skin removal and contour restoration after major weight loss.

"I do their weight loss surgery and we do the tummy tuck because they've got a lot of skin and they've lost a lot of fat to that abdominal area."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uMYJC2rQaQQ

Multiple Abdominoplasty Options

Las Vegas Body Sculpting lists several abdominoplasty approaches, selected based on skin laxity, abdominal-wall condition, and how far contour concerns extend beyond the front of the abdomen.

Mini tummy tuck
A mini tummy tuck targets concerns below the navel, can help flatten a lower-belly pooch, and may reduce stretch marks on removed skin.

Traditional tummy tuck
A full abdominoplasty is designed to remove excess fat and skin and restore weakened muscles to create a smoother, firmer abdominal profile.

Extended tummy tuck
For patients who need contour correction beyond the front of the abdomen, the extended tummy tuck expands improvement into the flanks and lower back.

Corset Abdominoplasty Technique

For patients who have experienced significant weight loss and are left with excess skin across multiple areas of the body, Dr. Ahmed offers corset abdominoplasty. The procedure is typically performed as a staged series of operations, allowing excess skin and fat to be removed from more than one region while restoring abdominal contour.

Dr. Ahmed states that he is currently the only surgeon in Las Vegas performing extended corset abdominoplasty. The extended technique builds on traditional corset abdominoplasty by combining muscle tightening with broader skin removal around the waistline. It is most often considered by post-bariatric patients whose anatomical changes cannot be fully corrected with a conventional abdominoplasty alone.

Reported Experience and Standards of Care

Patient reviews frequently highlight two themes: clear communication during consultation and results described as natural rather than overdone. In one review, the patient wrote: "I went under his care for a tummy tuck and will be back for a breast reduction as well. Love his work and can't wait to see my results!"

The practice also features patient feedback on its website, including a reviewer who said they were "beyond happy" and credited the team for helping them feel comfortable through their first surgery.

For patients comparing tummy tuck providers in Las Vegas, the critical distinction lies in the methodology. Dr. Ahmed's practice emphasizes a structured clinical approach supported by his broad surgical training and patient accounts that consistently cite clear, transparent communication.

Media Contact:
Las Vegas Body Sculpting - Henderson, NV
Phone: (702) 447-1257
Website:- www.lvbodysculpting.com

realdrseattle

SOURCE: Las Vegas Body Sculpting



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/best-tummy-tuck-in-las-vegas-1123691

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
