SEATTLE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / January 5, 2026 / In a medical landscape where gender-affirming care is both deeply personal and clinically complex, one surgeon's name has emerged as a leading voice in female-to-male (FTM) top surgery in the United States: Dr. Javad Sajan of Allure Esthetic Plastic Surgery, who has performed approximately over 2,000 FTM top surgeries. Recognized by peers and patients alike for his surgical expertise, patient-centered philosophy, and commitment to inclusive care, Dr. Sajan has become widely regarded as the leading FTM top surgeon in the United States.

Dr Sajan's New Benchmarks in FTM Top Surgery

Dr. Sajan's approach to FTM top surgery is defined by technical refinement and procedural innovation, beginning with his no-drain surgical method. This technique reduces the discomfort of post-surgical drains. He also offers a scarless top surgery option for select candidates, where an ultrasonic power-assisted tool is used to remove breast gland tissue through a small incision hidden in the armpit, avoiding a chest incision altogether. Using these advanced surgical techniques, Dr. Sajan is able to create a natural, masculine chest contour while minimizing visible scarring and shortening recovery time.

Furthermore, in an industry where many surgeons adhere to rigid body mass index (BMI) cutoffs, Dr. Sajan has established no-BMI-limits for FTM Top Surgery, evaluating candidates based on overall health and individualized goals, having successfully treated patients with BMIs over 50. This inclusive approach has broadened access to life-changing surgery for transgender and non-binary individuals who might otherwise be excluded from care.

Pro Bono FTM Top Surgery Program



At Allure Esthetic, Dr. Sajan has also established a Pro Bono FTM top surgery program for qualifying candidates who fall below the federal poverty line, framing the initiative as a response to insurance gaps and out-of-pocket costs that can delay or prevent access to gender-affirming care.

I feel so lucky and grateful that not only did I get the surgery with Dr. Sajan, who was a fantastic doctor, but I also got this pro bono, said one of the patients.

Nipple Sensation Restoration Technique

Another defining contribution from Dr. Sajan is his work in nipple nerve neurotization during FTM Top Surgery. He was the first surgeon in the Pacific Northwest to perform nipple sensation restoration known as the nipple nerve neurotization (reintegrating nerves to the nipples) using cadaver nerve grafts in some cases. Traditionally, nipple grafting in double-incision top surgery has resulted in permanent loss of sensation. Dr. Sajan's approach reconnects nerves under microscopic magnification, allowing for the possibility of sensory return.

"Our patients shouldn't have to lose a part of themselves to live as their true selves," said Dr Sajan. "If we can maintain nipple sensation while achieving a flat, masculine chest, it's absolutely worth the extra effort for the patient's quality of life," he further added

Why Patients Across the U.S. Travel to Dr. Sajan

With more than 1,100 Google reviews, Dr. Sajan has earned one of the largest volumes of patient feedback among plastic surgeons in the Pacific Northwest. Reviews frequently reference both surgical outcomes and the affirming environment created by his team.

From consultation through postoperative care, patients describe a process centered on respect, transparency, and individualized planning. Many travel from across the U.S. and internationally to undergo surgery at Allure Esthetic.

Ongoing Contributions to FTM Top Surgery

Beyond clinical practice, Dr. Sajan is an outspoken advocate for transgender healthcare access. He educates the public through his Plastic Surgeon Podcast and documentary-style video series in the name of realdrseattle TV, sharing patient journeys and demystifying gender-affirming procedures. He has also publicly reaffirmed his commitment to providing FTM top surgery despite external pressure campaigns targeting providers of transgender care.

Through surgical innovation, inclusive care policies, and sustained advocacy, Dr. Javad Sajan has emerged as a defining figure in FTM top surgery in the United States. His work continues to influence how FTM top surgery is performed, evaluated, and experienced by patients seeking safe and affirming outcomes.

