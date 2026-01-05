Alset AI Ventures Inc.: Alset AI Announces Shares for Debt Transaction

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA / ACCESS Newswire / January 5, 2026 / Alset AI Ventures Inc. (TSXV:GPUS)(OTC:GPUSF)(FSE:1R6, WKN:A40M0J) ("Alset AI" or the "Company") an artificial intelligence ("AI") venture company advancing innovation through strategic investment and cloud computing solutions, is pleased to announce that it has entered into debt settlement agreements dated January 4, 2026 with certain arm's length creditors of the Company to settle an aggregate of $191,160.37 of accrued and unpaid fees for consulting and additional services rendered (the "Indebtedness"). The Indebtedness is being settled in consideration for the issuance of 3,475,646 common shares in the capital of the Company (each, a "Common Share") at a deemed price of $0.055 per Common Share (the "Debt Settlement Transaction").

The Board and management of the Company believe that the Debt Settlement Transaction is in the best interests of the Company because it allows the Company to preserve its funds for operations and improve its balance sheet.

The Debt Settlement Transaction remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"). 2,833,647 Common Shares will be subject to a statutory four month and one day hold period, and 641,999 Common Shares will not be subject to a restricted period.

Incentive Compensation

The Company has granted an aggregate of 5,000,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") and awarded an aggregate of 5,550,000 restricted share units (the "RSUs") under the Company's omnibus incentive plan (the "Plan"), to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Company. The Plan received the approval of shareholders of the Company at the annual and special meeting of shareholders held on August 26, 2025.

The Options are exercisable at a price of $0.055 per Common Share for a period of two years from the date of grant, and will vest quarterly in equal parts over the first year from the date of grant. The RSUs will vest on the first anniversary from the date of award. The Options and RSUs are subject to the terms and conditions prescribed by the TSXV, and applicable securities laws.

About Alset AI Ventures Inc.

Alset AI is an AI-focused venture investment platform dedicated to sourcing, funding, and developing companies across the artificial intelligence value chain. The company seeks to provide investors with diversified exposure to emerging applications and infrastructure that enable advancements in AI technologies.

For further information about Alset AI Ventures Inc., please contact:

Investor Relations

Adam Ingrao

Chief Executive Officer

T: 236.312.6744

E: ir@alsetai.com

