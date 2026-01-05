AleaSoft Energy Forecasting's latest analysis finds Germany broke its record for solar production on a day in December on Christmas Day, reaching 87 GWh, while Italy and France achieved the same feat three days later, registering 66 GWh and 54 GWh respectively.France, Germany, and Italy each set all-time highs for solar energy produced on a day in December last week, according to analysis by AleaSoft Energy Forecasting. The Spanish consultancy found the German market reached 87 GWh on Christmas Day, while the Italian and French markets hit 66 GWh and 54 GWh on December 28. Solar energy production ...

