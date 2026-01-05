Anzeige
Montag, 05.01.2026
Rohstoff-Bombe: Germanium & Gallium: Ein US-Projekt rückt nach dieser News jetzt in den Fokus - mitten in Nevada
05.01.2026 12:06 Uhr
Cango Inc. Announces December 2025 Bitcoin Production and Mining Operations Update

DALLAS, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG) ("Cango" or the "Company"), a leading Bitcoin miner leveraging its global operations to develop an integrated energy and AI compute platform, today published its Bitcoin production and mining operations update for December 2025.


Bitcoin Mining Production and Mining Operations Update for December 2025

Metric

December 2025 [1]

November 2025 [1]

Number of Bitcoin produced

569.0

546.7

Average number of Bitcoin produced per day

18.35

18.22

Total number of Bitcoin held [2]

7,528.3

6,959.3

Deployed hashrate

50 EH/s

50 EH/s

Average operating hashrate [3]

43.36 EH/s

44.38 EH/s

1.Unaudited, estimated.

2.As of month-end.

3.Average over the month.

Note: Cango holds Bitcoin for the long term and does not currently intend to sell any of its Bitcoin holdings.

Paul Yu, CEO and Director of Cango, commented, "Throughout 2025, Cango delivered strong and consistent operational growth. In December, due to favorable network difficulty adjustments, we maintained stable operating hashrate levels and achieved higher daily Bitcoin production, bringing our total Bitcoin holdings to 7,528.3 BTC. Additionally, in late December, a major shareholder decided to increase its investment in Cango with a US$10.5 million commitment, which expected to close in January 2026, representing a powerful vote of confidence in our strategic roadmap. This commitment will enable us to drive greater Bitcoin mining efficiency, and accelerate the parallel development of our energy and AI compute platform in 2026."

About Cango Inc.

Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG) is a Bitcoin mining company with a vision to establish an integrated, global infrastructure platform capable of powering the future digital economy. The Company's mining operations span over 40 sites across North America, the Middle East, South America, and East Africa.

Since entering the digital asset space in November 2024, Cango has activated pilot projects in both integrated energy solutions and distributed AI computing. In parallel, Cango continues to operate an online international used car export business through AutoCango.com.

For more information, please visit: www.cangoonline.com.

Investor Relations Contact
Juliet Ye, Head of Communications
Cango Inc.
Email: ir@cangoonline.com

Christensen Advisory
Tel: +852 2117 0861
Email: cango@christensencomms.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2675436/CANG_LOGO_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cango-inc-announces-december-2025-bitcoin-production-and-mining-operations-update-302652492.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
