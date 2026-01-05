Mordor Intelligence Private Limited: Shore Power Market Growing at 10% CAGR Through 2030 Driven by Renewable Energy and Asia-Pacific Demand, Says Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the global shore power market is projected to grow from USD 2.4 billion in 2025 to USD 3.94 billion by 2030, reflecting a 10.41% CAGR. Emission rules that slash ship engine pollution by up to 98%, cheaper renewable electricity, and rising port electrification budgets are fueling demand. Suppliers are competing with integrated solutions-like converters, transformers, and automated connectors-that improve safety and cut connection times.

Key Shore Power Market Trends & Developments:

Tough Global Emission Rules

Ports and regulators are tightening standards, making shore power a necessity rather than an optional green choice. Shipping companies are now expected to plug in at berth, with incentives and contracts increasingly structured around compliance.

Public Support for Port Power Projects

Governments are funding electrification efforts, helping ports and shipping lines share costs and speed up adoption. These programs align with fleet upgrades, making the transition more practical and financially viable.

Longer Vessel Stays at Ports

Cruise and container ships are spending more time docked, which makes connecting to the grid more appealing. Digital planning tools also discourage engine use during peak pollution periods, reinforcing reliance on shore power.

Shore Power Market: Key Segment Overview

By Types

Shoreside installation

Ship-side installation

By Components

Transformers

Switchgear devices

Frequency converters

Cables and connectors

Meters, control panels, and others

By Power Output

Up to 5 MVA

5 to 10 MVA

Above 10 MVA

By Applications

Commercial ports

Naval ports

Container vessels

Cruise ships

Ro-Ro vessels

Ferries

Tankers

Bulk carriers, research vessels, and others

By Geography

North America United States Canada Mexico

Europe Germany United Kingdom France Italy Nordic countries Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea ASEAN countries Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates South Africa Egypt Rest of Middle East and Africa



For a full breakdown of shore power market size, segmentation data, and competitive intelligence, access all details of the Mordor Intelligence report at: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/shore-power-market?utm_source=prnewswire

Regional Insights:

Asia-Pacific continues to drive shore power adoption, supported by strong government mandates and port electrification programs across China, South Korea, Japan, and India. While policy support and funding are accelerating deployment, infrastructure readiness, particularly grid reliability remains a key challenge in parts of the region.

Europe stands out for its mature regulatory framework and coordinated rollout of shore power across major ports. Strong policy enforcement, public funding, and early adoption in Nordic countries are helping expand applications from ferries to larger vessels, with Southern European ports increasingly following this transition.

Shore Power Companies:

The company profiles section provides a comprehensive overview of all participants in the shore power industry:

Siemens AG

Schneider Electric SE

ABB Ltd.

Cavotec SA

Wärtsilä Corp.

ESL Power Systems Inc.

Vinci Energies (Actemium)

PowerCon AS

Nidec ASI S.p.A

Danfoss A/S

Cochran Marine LLC

Blueday Technology AS

NorSea Group

Igus GmbH

Wabtec Corp.

Atlas Marine Systems

Hitachi Energy

Alewijnse Marine

Eekels Technology B.V.

Stromnetz Hamburg GmbH

