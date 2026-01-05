Anzeige
Montag, 05.01.2026
Rohstoff-Bombe: Germanium & Gallium: Ein US-Projekt rückt nach dieser News jetzt in den Fokus - mitten in Nevada
PR Newswire
05.01.2026 12:06 Uhr
Mordor Intelligence Private Limited: Shore Power Market Growing at 10% CAGR Through 2030 Driven by Renewable Energy and Asia-Pacific Demand, Says Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the global shore power market is projected to grow from USD 2.4 billion in 2025 to USD 3.94 billion by 2030, reflecting a 10.41% CAGR. Emission rules that slash ship engine pollution by up to 98%, cheaper renewable electricity, and rising port electrification budgets are fueling demand. Suppliers are competing with integrated solutions-like converters, transformers, and automated connectors-that improve safety and cut connection times.

Mordor_Intelligence_Logo

Key Shore Power Market Trends & Developments:

Tough Global Emission Rules

Ports and regulators are tightening standards, making shore power a necessity rather than an optional green choice. Shipping companies are now expected to plug in at berth, with incentives and contracts increasingly structured around compliance.

Public Support for Port Power Projects

Governments are funding electrification efforts, helping ports and shipping lines share costs and speed up adoption. These programs align with fleet upgrades, making the transition more practical and financially viable.

Longer Vessel Stays at Ports

Cruise and container ships are spending more time docked, which makes connecting to the grid more appealing. Digital planning tools also discourage engine use during peak pollution periods, reinforcing reliance on shore power.

Shore Power Market: Key Segment Overview

By Types

  • Shoreside installation
  • Ship-side installation

By Components

  • Transformers
  • Switchgear devices
  • Frequency converters
  • Cables and connectors
  • Meters, control panels, and others

By Power Output

  • Up to 5 MVA
  • 5 to 10 MVA
  • Above 10 MVA

By Applications

  • Commercial ports
  • Naval ports
  • Container vessels
  • Cruise ships
  • Ro-Ro vessels
  • Ferries
  • Tankers
  • Bulk carriers, research vessels, and others

By Geography

  • North America
    • United States
    • Canada
    • Mexico
  • Europe
    • Germany
    • United Kingdom
    • France
    • Italy
    • Nordic countries
    • Russia
    • Rest of Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
    • China
    • India
    • Japan
    • South Korea
    • ASEAN countries
    • Rest of Asia-Pacific
  • South America
    • Brazil
    • Argentina
    • Rest of South America
  • Middle East and Africa
    • Saudi Arabia
    • United Arab Emirates
    • South Africa
    • Egypt
    • Rest of Middle East and Africa

For a full breakdown of shore power market size, segmentation data, and competitive intelligence, access all details of the Mordor Intelligence report at: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/shore-power-market?utm_source=prnewswire

Regional Insights:

Asia-Pacific continues to drive shore power adoption, supported by strong government mandates and port electrification programs across China, South Korea, Japan, and India. While policy support and funding are accelerating deployment, infrastructure readiness, particularly grid reliability remains a key challenge in parts of the region.

Europe stands out for its mature regulatory framework and coordinated rollout of shore power across major ports. Strong policy enforcement, public funding, and early adoption in Nordic countries are helping expand applications from ferries to larger vessels, with Southern European ports increasingly following this transition.

Shore Power Companies:

The company profiles section provides a comprehensive overview of all participants in the shore power industry:

  • Siemens AG
  • Schneider Electric SE
  • ABB Ltd.
  • Cavotec SA
  • Wärtsilä Corp.
  • ESL Power Systems Inc.
  • Vinci Energies (Actemium)
  • PowerCon AS
  • Nidec ASI S.p.A
  • Danfoss A/S
  • Cochran Marine LLC
  • Blueday Technology AS
  • NorSea Group
  • Igus GmbH
  • Wabtec Corp.
  • Atlas Marine Systems
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Alewijnse Marine
  • Eekels Technology B.V.
  • Stromnetz Hamburg GmbH

Explore Energy & Power Industry Research: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/market-analysis/energy-power?utm_source=prnewswire

Check out related reports published by Mordor Intelligence:

Power Market: The report breaks down the power market by source (thermal, nuclear, renewables), end-users (utilities, commercial, industrial, residential), and regions worldwide, with forecasts based on installed capacity in gigawatts.

Wind Power Market is segmented by location (onshore and offshore), turbine capacity (up to 3 mw, 3 to 6 mw, and above 6 mw), application (utility-scale, commercial and industrial, and community projects), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa).
https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/global-wind-power-market?utm_source=prnewswire

Building Integrated Photovoltaic Market: The Building Integrated Photovoltaic (BIPV) Market is expected to reach USD 13.45 billion in 2025 and grow at a CAGR of 23.31% to reach USD 38.33 billion by 2030. The industry is segmented by type (thin-film pv and crystalline pv), end user (residential, commercial & industrial), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa)

About Mordor Intelligence

Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals. With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape.

This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.

For any inquiries, please contact:

media@mordorintelligence.com
https://www.mordorintelligence.com/contact-us

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2746908/Mordor_Intelligence_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/shore-power-market-growing-at-10-cagr-through-2030-driven-by-renewable-energy-and-asia-pacific-demand-says-mordor-intelligence-302652527.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
