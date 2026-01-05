Flexible Plastic Bags Packaging Market worth $76.63 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the report "Flexible Plastic Bags Packaging Market by Application (Food, Beverages, Pharmaceutical & healthcare), Material, Printing Technology (Flexography, Rotogravure, Digital Printing), Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030", is projected to reach USD 76.63 billion by 2030 from USD 55.74 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 5.48%. The global flexible plastic bags packaging market encompasses a broad spectrum of advanced, lightweight, and high-performance packaging solutions designed to protect, preserve, and enhance products across the entire value chain. These solutions integrate next-generation materials such as multi-layer polyethylene (PE), polypropylene (PP), barrier laminates, and recyclable mono-material films, alongside innovations in high-definition printing, smart labelling, and sustainable resin formulations. The durable protection of products, the superior barrier protection of a product, and the flexibility of customization enable manufacturers to provide their customers with longer shelf-life stability for their products, greater product safety, and protection of brand integrity across many market sectors such as food & beverage, pharmaceuticals & healthcare, and personal care & cosmetics. Growing global demand for packaged foods, the explosive growth of E-commerce shipments, and the operational efficiencies required by manufacturers for lightweight, cost-effective packaging formats enable companies to provide their customers with the benefits of operational strengths and reduced logistics costs.

Modern flexible packaging is engineered to be secure, scalable, and compatible with high-speed production lines while supporting recyclability goals through all-PE structures, compostable films, and downgauged materials. As sustainability regulations become increasingly stringent, and consumers continue to demand sustainable packaging, cross-border trade continues to rise. Flexible plastic bags have emerged as an essential part of the global packaging landscape, enabling companies to optimize product protection, utilize materials sustainably, and be prepared for future packaging options.

Flexible Plastic Bags Packaging Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2024 -2030

2024 Market Size: USD 55.74 billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 76.63 billion

CAGR (2025-2030): 5.48%

Flexible Plastic Bags Packaging Market Trends & Insights:

By material, polyethylene terephthalate is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.68% during the forecast period.

By printing technology, digital printing is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.

By application, food is expected to dominate the market.

The Asia Pacific regional market accounted for a 52.83% share of the global flexible plastic bags packaging market.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Flexible Plastic Bags Packaging Market"

155 - Tables

40 - Figures

180 - Pages

By technology, the digital printing segment is projected to account for the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The flexible plastic bags packaging market has experienced growth due to the ability of digital printing to meet the increasing demand for customization, shorter lead times, and SKU proliferation across various segments, including food & beverage, personal care, and other packaging. As companies increasingly focus on custom-designed packaging, digital printing takes advantage of the inherent nature of digital printing processes, which allow for faster art replacements and shorter wait times between orders. This makes it easier and more cost-effective to produce lower volumes of customized products compared to flexo and gravure printing processes. The digital printing technology has evolved beyond simple color printing capabilities to include producing high-quality images of photographs. The use of variable data printing in the digital printing process has opened up a new avenue for product traceability and identification through the use of QR codes, batch numbers, and serial numbers. This compliance with mandatory regulations is crucial for both the food and pharmaceutical industries.

Furthermore, the development of digital ink presses has significantly reduced printing costs per unit due to increased speed, wider web material widths, and improvements in digital ink technology, as well as allowing for compatibility with PE, PP, PET, and recyclable mono-material films. Growth in the sustainable nature of the digital printing process, achieved through this reduction in waste compared to traditional printing methods, coupled with advances in digital print technology, will drive further innovation as sustainability gains increased support across all industries.

By application, the food segment is projected to account for the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The food application segment accounted for the highest CAGR during the forecast period in the global flexible plastic bags packaging market, driven by a confluence of structural demand and product-level innovation that accelerated adoption faster than in other end-use segments. The growth of the ready-to-eat meal market, as well as that of snack, frozen, and convenience baked products, has been accelerating sharply as a result of increased urbanization, rising levels of disposable income, busier lifestyles, and the availability of modern retail and e-commerce options. This changing demand has driven the need for high-performance or "convenience-oriented" formats, such as stand-up pouches, resealable zipper bags, vacuum and barrier bags, and spouted pouches.

Food manufacturers are transitioning to advanced multi-layer laminates and high-barrier films to extend shelf life, preserve sensory quality, and meet thermal and cold-chain requirements. Meanwhile, brands are leveraging improved printability and digital short-run printing for frequent SKU refreshes and promotional campaigns. Additionally, there is currently an urgent focus on developing and introducing recyclable mono-material PE/PP films, as well as PCR-content films, specifically designed for food contact, to help reduce environmental impact while maintaining the same level of barrier or seal capability. Growth of demand will continue being strongest in the emerging Asia Pacific and Latin American markets, which are still growing in packaged food penetration. Operational benefits for manufacturers and retailers, lighter weight, lower freight costs, and better shelf utilization, plus regulatory pushes on food safety and traceability (including tamper-evident features and QR-based supply-chain transparency) further sustained the segment's outsized CAGR, positioning food as the primary growth engine for flexible plastic bags over the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to account for the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is forecast to experience the fastest growth in the global market for flexible bags over the next 5 years due to a combination of structural factors (rapid urbanization, increased disposable income in China, India, Southeast Asian Countries, and some countries in Oceania), growing demand for packaged food products, personal care items, and cosmetics, which generally use flexible format packaging due to the advantages offered (cost, shelf life, and logistics). The region's booming e-commerce and direct-to-consumer channels have further accelerated demand for lightweight, tear-resistant mailer bags and protective pouches. Meanwhile, the expansion of the cold chain and retail modernization has increased the requirement for high-barrier films and resealable formats.

On the supply side, the Asia-Pacific region benefits from a dense manufacturing ecosystem, lower conversion costs, and ongoing capacity expansions by global and regional players, enabling the rapid commercialization of innovations such as mono-material recyclable films, compostable laminates, and high-performance barrier PE structures. Regulatory pressure and voluntary commitments from companies to adopt sustainable practices are increasing faster pace of transition to recyclable and downgauged packaging, as well as generating investments in new resin blends and processing technology throughout the Asia Pacific region.

Key Players

The global flexible plastic bags packaging market comprises major players such as Amcor (Switzerland), Mondi Group (Austria), Sealed Air Corporation (US), Huhtamaki (Finland), and Constantia Flexibles (Austria). Expansions, acquisitions, joint ventures, and new product developments are among the key strategies adopted by major players to strengthen their positions in the global flexible plastic bags packaging market.

