Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. - Q4 2025 Investor Presentation

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 05

5 January 2026

CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C.

(the "Company")

Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company

The Company announces that Peter Spiller and Chris Clothier (Co-Chief Investment Officers) of CG Asset Management Limited, the Company's Investment Manager, will present CG Asset Management's Quarterly Update for Q4 2025, which will include an update on the Company, live via Investor Meet Company on Tuesday 13 January 2026 at 9.00 a.m. GMT.

In this session, Peter and Chris will provide their outlook for the year ahead, alongside a brief look back at the key themes and market developments that shaped 2025.

Following the presentation, there will be a dedicated Q&A session, giving you the opportunity to ask questions and engage directly with our speakers.

The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via your Investor Meet Company dashboard, or at any time during the live presentation.

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet CG Asset Management via:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/cg-asset-management/register-investor

Investors who already follow CG Asset Management on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.

Contact details:

CG Asset Management

Investment Manager

IR@CGAsset.com

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary