Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 05.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Rohstoff-Bombe: Germanium & Gallium: Ein US-Projekt rückt nach dieser News jetzt in den Fokus - mitten in Nevada
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 885287 | ISIN: GB0001738615 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
CAPITAL GEARING TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAPITAL GEARING TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
05.01.2026 12:48 Uhr
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. - Q4 2025 Investor Presentation

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. - Q4 2025 Investor Presentation

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 05

For immediate release

5 January 2026

CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C.

(the "Company")

Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company

The Company announces that Peter Spiller and Chris Clothier (Co-Chief Investment Officers) of CG Asset Management Limited, the Company's Investment Manager, will present CG Asset Management's Quarterly Update for Q4 2025, which will include an update on the Company, live via Investor Meet Company on Tuesday 13 January 2026 at 9.00 a.m. GMT.

In this session, Peter and Chris will provide their outlook for the year ahead, alongside a brief look back at the key themes and market developments that shaped 2025.

Following the presentation, there will be a dedicated Q&A session, giving you the opportunity to ask questions and engage directly with our speakers.

The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via your Investor Meet Company dashboard, or at any time during the live presentation.

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet CG Asset Management via:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/cg-asset-management/register-investor

Investors who already follow CG Asset Management on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.

Contact details:

CG Asset Management

Investment Manager

IR@CGAsset.com

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com


© 2026 PR Newswire
Renditeturbo 2026 - 5 Aktien mit Potenzial
2025 neigt sich dem Ende zu, ohne klassische Jahresendrallye, aber mit einem DAX, der viele Kritiker Lügen gestraft hat. Über 21 Prozent Kursplus seit Jahresbeginn, stärker als der US-Markt. Wer hätte das noch vor Monaten erwartet?

Genau solche Entwicklungen machen den Reiz der Börse aus. Denn auch 2026 dürfte wieder alles anders kommen als gedacht. Während viele Analysten weiter steigende Kurse erwarten, rückt eine zentrale Frage in den Fokus: Wo entstehen im kommenden Jahr echte Überraschungen, und wie kann man davon profitieren?

Unser aktueller Spezialreport beleuchtet fünf Entwicklungen, mit denen kaum jemand rechnet, die aber enormes Renditepotenzial bergen. Vom Comeback der Ölwerte über unterschätzte Plattform-Aktien bis hin zur möglichen Wachablösung im KI-Sektor: Wer 2026 überdurchschnittlich abschneiden will, muss antizyklisch denken und frühzeitig Position beziehen.

Im kostenlosen Report stellen wir 5 Aktien vor, die 2026 im Zentrum solcher Wendepunkte stehen könnten. Solide bewertet, gut positioniert und mit überraschend starkem Momentum.

Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen! Bevor andere erkennen, wo die Chancen wirklich liegen!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.