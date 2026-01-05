Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 05.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Rohstoff-Bombe: Germanium & Gallium: Ein US-Projekt rückt nach dieser News jetzt in den Fokus - mitten in Nevada
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
05.01.2026 13:02 Uhr
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Red Lab, LLC: Virlo Publishes First Year-in-Review After Scaling to 62,000+ Users in Under 10 Months

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / January 5, 2026 / Virlo, a short-form video intelligence platform built for creators, operators, and researchers, today released its first Year-in-Review, detailing how the company scaled from zero to more than 62,000 users and 3,200+ paying subscribers in under ten months.

Virlo was founded on a clear thesis: as creators increasingly become businesses, access to high-quality, actionable data will determine who compounds and who falls behind. Short-form video has become the most influential communication medium on the internet, shaping culture, commerce, and decision-making in real time. Yet the tooling to understand it remains fragmented, reactive, and largely inaccessible.

Virlo exists to change that.

Launched on March 1, 2025 by a bootstrapped three-person team, Virlo began with no users, no revenue, and no existing audience. In just ten months, the platform grew from zero to:

  • 62,115 total users

  • 3,261 paying subscribers

  • 9,101 connected creator accounts

All growth was achieved organically, without acquisitions, legacy distribution, or pre-seeded data.

"Creators today are already operating as businesses, whether they think of themselves that way or not," said Virlo's founder Nicolas Mauro (@bolcoto on X) "But most are still making decisions based on intuition and screenshots. We built Virlo to give creators and operators real leverage - data they can actually act on."

From Early Curiosity to Sustained Usage

Virlo's first year focused on a core challenge: moving users from curiosity-driven usage to long-term, sustained engagement.

Early traction validated demand, but retention required sharper focus. Over the course of 2025, the company intentionally pivoted away from serving a broad, undefined creator audience and toward higher-intent users with repeatable workflows.

While the transition slowed growth in the short term, it resulted in stronger retention and a more durable subscriber base as growth resumed.

Evolving Into an Intelligence Platform

What began as a lightweight monitoring tool evolved into a full intelligence layer for short-form video.

Throughout 2025, Virlo shipped:

  • Cross-platform daily trend ingestion

  • Topic-level clustering instead of isolated signals

  • Custom Niches for user-defined markets

  • Orbit, a narrative-level social listening and research engine

  • Content Studio for turning data into usable outputs

  • Public APIs for developers and researchers

Rather than answering "what went viral," Virlo increasingly focused on answering "why it matters, and what's changing underneath."

Broadening Use Cases Beyond Creators

The launch of Orbit and Custom Niches expanded Virlo's audience well beyond individual creators. Today, the platform is used for:

  • Market and consumer research

  • Editorial and media analysis

  • Academic and exploratory research

  • Strategic planning and competitive intelligence

According to the company, this reflects a broader structural shift: narratives now form and spread faster than institutions can track them, yet remain under-instrumented by serious data infrastructure.

What Comes Next

Virlo says its next phase will emphasize depth over breadth, with priorities including:

  • More precise narrative resolution

  • Predictive and near-real-time insight

  • Ads and paid media intelligence

  • Continued refinement of the product surface

  • Expansion of its research and data platform

"Short-form video isn't a trend," the company notes. "It's the emotional layer of the modern internet. It's where culture forms and decisions are made in real time. Virlo exists to map it."

The full Year-in-Review is available at:
https://virlo.ai/blog/virlo-year-in-review

Media Contact
Nicolas Mauro
Email: nic@virlo.ai
Website: https://virlo.ai
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/virloapp/

SOURCE: Red Lab, LLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/virlo-publishes-first-year-in-review-after-scaling-to-62-000-user-1123730

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.