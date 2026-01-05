Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 5, 2026) - West Point Gold Corp. (TSXV: WPG) (OTCQB: WPGCF) (FSE: LRA0) ("West Point Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to report the highlights from what was a transformative 2025 and an update on its 2026 plans.

"2025 was a transformative year for West Point Gold. Our team delivered significant exploration results at Gold Chain, increasing our exploration target and adding to the Company's Nevada portfolio with the Baxter Spring acquisition," stated Derek Macpherson, President & CEO. "The continuity and grade improvement at NE Tyro, a strong balance sheet, and an expanded drill program have West Point Gold well-positioned to deliver a maiden resource in 2026 and unlock further value for shareholders. The precious metals market remains robust, and we remain committed to aggressive, systematic exploration. We thank our shareholders for their continued support and look forward to an exciting 2026."

Highlights from 2025:

Drilled over 9,000 m in 2025, positioned to drill even more in 2026

Discovered and started delineating a new high-grade zone at northeast (NE) Tyro

Announced an updated exploration target, improving the expected grade of the Tyro Main Zone

Added a new advanced stage exploration project in Nevada, Baxter Spring

Strengthened the balance sheet with gross proceeds of C$13M from financings, warrant and option exercises in 2025.

A combination of exploration success and a strong balance sheet has resulted in the ongoing drill program being expanded to 15,000 m with the addition of a second drill rig

Expected Catalysts for 2026

Assay results from the ongoing, expanded drill program at Gold Chain

Maiden resource estimate for Tyro Main Zone.

Additional metallurgical testing results (Q1 2026).

Permitting approvals for drilling at Jefferson Canyon.

Gold Chain Project (Arizona) Highlights:

West Point Gold's flagship Gold Chain Project in Arizona continued to deliver significant results throughout 2025. In 2025, the Company completed 9,131 metres ("m") of drilling at its Gold Chain project.

Drilling in H1 2025 allowed the Company to update its exploration target at the Tyro Main Zone to 19.5 to 31.2 million tonnes grading 2.0 to 3.0 g/t gold in September (press release). The potential tonnage and grade ranges are conceptual in nature. Currently, there is insufficient exploration drilling to define a mineral resource, and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the exploration target being delineated as a mineral resource. Following the release of the exploration target, the Company started a 10,000 m drilling campaign, subsequently expanded to 15,000 m to both define a maiden resource at Tyro, expand the Tyro Main Zone to depth and test multiple step-out targets at the Gold Chain project.

Key 2025 drill results at Gold Chain include:

GC25-81: 36.6 m of 7.35 g/t gold (Au) from 161.5 m to 198.1 m, including 25.9 m of 9.95 g/t Au from 167.6 m to 193.5 m, extending the high-grade NE Tyro zone to depth (press release).

GC25-84: 24.4 m of 5.92 g/t Au at 120.4 m to 144.8 m, including 12.2 m of 10.51 g/t Au at 132.6 m to 144.8 m, 90 m below previous intercepts (press release).

GC25-83: 16.8 m of 8.30 g/t Au at 158.5 m to 175.3 m, including 6.1 m of 17.61 g/t Au at 167.6 m to 173.7 m, confirming continuity and grade improvement at depth (press release).

GC25-77 and GC25-78: Near-surface intercepts of 24.4 m at 1.63 g/t Au at 21.3 m to 45.7 m and 22.9 m at 1.56 g/t Au at 24.4 m to 47.2 m, respectively, extending mineralization 100 m northeast (press release).

GC25-47, GC25-48 and GC25-49: 33.5 m at 5.46 g/t Au at 82.3 m to 115.8 m, 29.0 m at 6.02 g/t Au at 83.8 m to 112.0 m and 30.5 m at 9.05 g/t Au at 110.6 m to 131.1 m, respectively, in the Tyro Main Zone (press release).

These results demonstrate the continuity of mineralization along strike and at depth, but also the presence of broad, high-grade zones typical of low-sulphidation epithermal systems. The NE Tyro zone has shown grade improvement at depth, with coalescing veins and a robust alteration signature.

The Company also completed initial metallurgical testing of the Tyro Main Zone. The preliminary metallurgical bottle roll tests completed in July 2025 indicated gold recoveries up to 86% (press release), with finer grind sizes yielding higher recoveries. Additional metallurgical testing is underway, with results expected in Q1 2026.

Baxter Spring Project (Nevada) Acquisition

In October 2025, West Point Gold finalized the acquisition of the advanced-stage Baxter Spring Project in Nevada's Manhattan Mining District, adding an asset capable of being the cornerstone of its Nevada portfolio. The project, located approximately 40 kilometres south of Kinross's Round Mountain Mine and near the Company's Jefferson Canyon Project, comprises 137 unpatented federal lode claims over 2,829 acres (press release).

Historical exploration at Baxter Spring comprises 128 drill holes, approximately 11,000 m of reverse circulation (RC) drilling, 1,850 m of core drilling, and surface geochemical and geophysical surveys.

Historical drilling on the project is highlighted by:

24.4 m at 2.49 g/t Au (BS-22, Homestake Mining, 1982)

12.2 m at 60.3 g/t Au, including 3.0 m at 240 g/t Au (BS-8, Homestake Mining, 1982)

27.4 m at 1.46 g/t Au (BX-1, Naneco, 1988)

7.6 m at 8.81 g/t Au (BX-13, Naneco, 1988)

69.0 m at 0.71 g/t Au (BCS-1, Homestake Mining, 1984)

Jefferson Canyon Project (Nevada)

The Jefferson Canyon Project, located near Round Mountain, is being advanced under a strategic exploration and option agreement with Kinross Gold USA Inc. West Point Gold and Kinross continue towards permitting a drill program at Jefferson Canyon.

2025 Corporate Highlights:

Financings: C$8 million financing closed in June 2025 (press release), adding new key institutional shareholders. C$5.0 million in warrants and options exercised throughout 2025, including C$3.3 million in Q4 2025. As of December 31, 2025, the Company had C$7.4 million in cash.

Management, Director, and Advisory Additions: Derek Macpherson was appointed President and CEO, transitioning from Executive Chairman (press release). Andrew Bowering was appointed as Director, bringing over 35 years of capital markets and mining experience, including founding Prime Mining (acquired by Torex Gold) and Millennial Lithium (acquired by Lithium Americas) (press release). Anthony Paterson was appointed Chairman, with a background in financing and business development (press release). Mark Reischman joined as Technical Advisor, bringing more than 40 years of experience in the Walker Lane Trend, notably on the Silicon and Merlin Deposits (press release). Axemen Resource Capital was appointed as Strategic Advisor (press release).



2026 Outlook: Exploration Plans, Catalysts, and Strategic Priorities

Gold Chain Project: Aggressive Expansion and Resource Definition

In 2026, West Point Gold will continue its aggressive exploration at Gold Chain, focusing on:

Completion of the 15,000 m drill program, targeting NE Tyro, Tyro South (1.2 km extension), and multiple step-out targets (Sheep Trail, Black Dyke, Gold Chain Hill, Union Pass Corridor and Frisco Graben).

Delivery of a maiden resource estimate for Tyro Main Zone.

Additional metallurgical testing to optimize recovery and processing parameters.

Permitting for new drill sites on non-patented claims, enabling systematic testing of multiple targets simultaneously.

The addition of a second drill rig in January 2026 will accelerate data collection and resource delineation, positioning the Company for potential economic studies.

Baxter Spring Project

West Point Gold plans to design and permit a 5,000 m drill program at Baxter Spring in 2026, following a comprehensive compilation of historical data, geological modelling, and permitting. The program aims to validate and expand known high-grade zones and establish the project's resource potential.

Jefferson Canyon Project

The effort to permit a maiden drill program at Jefferson Canyon, with the potential for drilling to occur in 2026. Permits and the exploration program are key steps in progressing Jefferson Canyon towards a joint venture. The partnership provides West Point Gold with exposure to a major producer's technical and financial resources, while retaining significant upside through its retained interest and royalty provisions.

Qualified Person

Robert Johansing, M.Sc. Econ. Geol., P. Geo., the Company's Vice President, Exploration, is a qualified person ("QP") as defined by NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical content of this press release.

About West Point Gold Corp.

West Point Gold is an exploration and development company focused on unlocking value across four strategically located projects along the prolific Walker Lane Trend in Nevada and Arizona, USA, providing shareholders with exposure to multiple discovery opportunities across one of North America's most productive gold regions. The Company's near-term priority is advancing its flagship Gold Chain Project in Arizona.

