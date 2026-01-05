Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 5, 2026) - Relief AI Inc. (the "Company "or "Relief AI") is proud to announce that its groundbreaking digital well-being solution, RELIEF AI - Naia, has been officially recognized as a "Recommended Measure 2025" by the Gesellschaft für Prävention (GpeV), a leading German health promotion organization. This official recognition was granted after a thorough review and evaluation by the GPeV, which cited the exceptional value of Naia in prevention, early intervention, and health promotion within modern workplaces.

The Gesellschaft für Prävention (GPeV) is a professional organization dedicated to the advancement, promotion, and implementation of preventive approaches in health, safety, and well-being. Its core mandate is to support early intervention, risk reduction, and sustainable prevention strategies across individual, organizational, and societal levels.

GPeV focuses on evidence-based prevention by integrating scientific research, practical methodologies, and interdisciplinary collaboration. The organization works with professionals, institutions, and stakeholders to develop standards, frameworks, and programs that strengthen preventive care, enhance resilience, and reduce long-term social and economic costs associated with health and psychosocial risks.

This certification is a significant milestone for Relief AI and highlights the company's progress integrating intelligent, human-centric technology into organizational well-being strategies. Powered by advanced AI combined with empathetic design and evidence-based behavioral insights, RELIEF AI - Naia supports organizations in creating resilient, mentally healthy environments where people thrive.

"Recognition of the GPeV represents an extraordinary honor and powerful validation for the years of innovation that have gone into the development of Naia," commented Frank Scheelen, Founder of SCHEELEN AG. "This success illustrates our unrelenting commitment to advance digital prevention solutions that bridge pioneering AI with genuine human needs."

The GPeV certification reinforces Naia's capability to support preventative health measures, enhance well being outcomes, and raise the bar in workplace mental wellness support through proactive engagement and personalized guidance.

"This recognition is a testament to the strength of our global team and the vision behind RELIEF AI," commented Paul R. Pint, Chief Executive Officer, Relief AI Inc. "We are incredibly proud of what this milestone represents- not only for our company but for the future of AI-driven mental-well-being innovation. Relief AI would like to thank its committed teams in Canada, the wider Relief AI global workforce, and its valued partners at Winrocks. Their knowledge, enthusiasm, and pioneering attitude keep driving the company forward to create what's next in intelligent mental health and prevention technologies".

About Relief AI Inc.

Relief AI is a leading-edge workplace well-being platform designed specifically to identify and help employees address early signs of workplace burnout. Relief AI is powered by N.A.I.A. (Neuro Artificial Intelligence Avatar), a robust, fully interactive, artificial intelligence created human avatar, incorporating over a decade worth of data and knowledge from over 150 therapists, doctors, and life coaches already in its proprietary model. Relief AI was developed based on the work of the Scheelen Group, a Central European pioneer in coaching and behavior analysis, that has been in operation for over 25 years as a leader in the field of company employee, leadership, and mental health solutions. The robust processes and analytical tools and solutions with the company are accredited and award winning across central Europe.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, unless required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Source: Relief AI Inc.