Power Variable Frequency Drive Market worth $7.08 billion by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, The Power Variable Frequency Drive market is projected to reach USD 7.08 billion by 2030 from an estimated USD 5.26 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period (2025-2030).

Browse 80 market data Tables and 40 Figures spread through 160 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Power Variable Frequency Drive Market - Global Forecast to 2030"

The growth in the power variable frequency drive (VFD) market is primarily driven by the demand for energy efficiency across various industries, where reduced energy consumption is achieved through motor speed control. Gains in industrial automation and digitalization further boost market growth as companies seek more efficient and automated systems. Expanding sectors like oil & gas and manufacturing require VFDs to optimize operations, and cost reductions in VFDs are making them more accessible and attractive for various applications.

Power Variable Frequency Drive Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021-2030

2021-2030 2025 Market Size: USD 5.26 billion

USD 5.26 billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 7.08 billion

USD 7.08 billion CAGR (2025-2030): 6.1%

The pumps segment is expected to hold the largest share of the applications market.

By application, the pumps segment is the largest in the market, given its widespread usage in power generation, water & wastewater treatment, oil & gas, and district energy systems. Pumps account for a major share of the total motor-driven energy consumption. Hence, it is crucial to integrate VFDs with pumps to ensure flow control, economize electricity usage, and minimize operating costs. Growing investments in power plant upgrades, cooling water systems, and grid-connected infrastructures create additional demand for VFD-equipped pump systems. Additionally, with the increasing focus on energy efficiency, process reliability, and sustainability by utilities and industries, the pumps segment is expected to continue retaining the largest share within the power VFD market.

The AC drive segment is expected to dominate the market, by type, during the forecast period.

The AC drive type is poised to be the fastest-growing type segment within the Power VFD market during the forecast period due to its wide applications across industrial, commercial, and infrastructure settings. Surging demand for energy-efficient motor drives, particularly in HVAC systems, pumps, compressors, and material-handling equipment, is accelerating the adoption of AC drives nationwide. The oil and gas, water and wastewater, chemicals, and food processing industries are among those showing a preference for AC drives, owing to advantages such as reduced maintenance requirements, high reliability, and compatibility with both new and retrofit installations.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the power variable frequency drive (VFD) market.

By region, Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period, driven by the rapid expansion of power generation capacity, accelerating urbanization, and rising electricity demand across China, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia. Large-scale investments in thermal, hydro, nuclear, and renewable power projects, along with extensive transmission and distribution upgrades, are significantly increasing the adoption of power VFDs to enhance motor efficiency and operational flexibility. Utilities in the region are increasingly deploying VFDs in pumps, fans, compressors, and auxiliary systems to reduce energy losses, manage variable loads, and improve overall plant performance.

Top Companies in Power Variable Frequency Drive Industry:

Some of the major players in the Power Variable Frequency Drive Market are Rockwell Automation (US), General Electric (US), Parker Hannifin Corporation (US), and Anaheim Automation (US).

General Electric (US):

General Electric produces products used in the creation, transmission, distribution, management, and use of electrical energy. The firm functions through three divisions: Aerospace, Power, and Renewable Energy. It provides frequency drives via the Power segment. The Power division delivers products, services, and technologies, including gas and steam turbines, upgrade and maintenance solutions, as well as software. It provides a selection of heavy-duty & aeroderivative gas turbines and supplies maintenance, service, and upgrade options for power generation equipment throughout the operational lifespan. Additionally, it offers steam power technology for both fossil and nuclear uses, encompassing boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems (AQCS). The Power segment also provides power conversion systems, motors, generators, automation and control equipment, condition monitoring solutions, and drives for energy-intensive industries, including marine, oil & gas, mining, rail, metals, and water.

Siemens (Germany):

Siemens is a firm specializing in energy technology and industrial automation, providing complete solutions spanning power generation, transmission, distribution, and sophisticated industrial processes. Its range encompasses medium-voltage drives, motors, automation systems, distributed control systems, electrification parts, digital grid technologies, condition monitoring tools, industrial communication equipment, and software for performance enhancement. Siemens provides VFDs through its Digital Industries and Smart Infrastructure business divisions. The Digital Industries segment offers an extensive range of VFDs under the SINAMICS product family, covering applications from basic motor control to high-performance power and process automation. These offerings include low-voltage and medium-voltage VFDs, integrated drive systems, motion control solutions, industrial sensors, programmable logic controllers (PLCs), and industrial communication networks.

