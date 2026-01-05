Anzeige
Rohstoff-Bombe: Germanium & Gallium: Ein US-Projekt rückt nach dieser News jetzt in den Fokus - mitten in Nevada
05.01.2026 13:06 Uhr
Muslim Smart Wearables Enter the Global CES Spotlight as iQIBLA Unveils Third-Generation Devices

With over 3.5 million devices shipped, iQIBLA presents faith-focused wearables designed for everyday life, health monitoring, and pilgrimage use.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Muslim-focused consumer technology will appear alongside mainstream global wearables as iQIBLA unveils its third-generation smart device lineup at Consumer Electronics Show (CES). The products address daily religious practice, continuous health monitoring, and physically demanding environments, reflecting how connected devices are increasingly being designed around real cultural and environmental needs.

Founded in 2021, iQIBLA created the Smart Zikr Ring category and has since shipped more than 3.5 million devices worldwide, with particularly strong uptake across GCC markets including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Kuwait, as well as broader adoption across the Middle East and South-east Asia. The company's presence at CES highlights the growing scale of Muslim-focused consumer technology within the global wearables sector.

One of the products on display is the Zikr Ring J03, iQIBLA's third-generation smart ring and the first to integrate Qibla direction into a ring-based wearable. Designed for discreet, continuous use, the device supports nine dhikr channels, touch controls, text display, prayer time reminders, and daily activity tracking, allowing it to be worn during prayer and throughout the day without interruption.

iQIBLA third-generation smart wearables: Zikr Ring J03 smart ring, Qwatch S6 smart watch, and Hajj Band.

Also featured is the Qwatch S6, a third-generation Bluetooth smart watch equipped with medical-grade sensors. The device monitors heart rate, blood oxygen levels, sleep quality, physical activity, and sedentary behaviour. Alongside these health functions, it includes Qur'an access, prayer time reminders, Qibla direction, a tasbih counter, multiple dhikr channels, and a Hijri calendar.

Completing the lineup is the Hajj Band, developed specifically for Hajj, Umrah, and other high-exertion, high-density environments. The wearable continuously collects vital-sign data, uploads health information in real time, and issues alerts as physical strain increases, supporting users during prolonged walking, heat exposure, and crowd-intensive conditions.

"From the beginning, our focus has been on building technology that fits naturally into daily life," said the founder of iQIBLA. "Many of our real-world use cases come directly from the Middle East. CES gives us a platform to show how these products sit naturally alongside the wider global consumer technology industry."

iQIBLA currently sells its products across multiple international markets and continues to expand its connected device portfolio, with a focus on practical design that supports daily religious practice and personal wellbeing.

For more info, please visit iQIBLA official website www.iqibla.com.

Media Contact:
marketing@iqibla.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2854178/iQIBLA_third_generation_smart_wearables_Zikr_Ring_J03_smart_ring_Qwatch.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/muslim-smart-wearables-enter-the-global-ces-spotlight-as-iqibla-unveils-third-generation-devices-302652400.html

