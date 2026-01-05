Tel Aviv, Israel--(Newsfile Corp. - January 5, 2026) - Kardome, a pioneer in voice AI solutions, today introduced Cognition AI, a breakthrough technology designed to make on-device voice interfaces truly intelligent and bring natural voice interaction to cars, homes, and the workplace, where traditional systems often struggle.

Cognition AI, combined with Spatial Hearing AI, serves as the core engine powering Kardome's next-generation on-device voice AI solutions. It enables systems to identify who is speaking and understand their intent, without relying on rigid commands or constant cloud connectivity. This marks a significant step toward creating voice interactions that are more natural, responsive, and reliable in everyday life.

"The integration of AI devices into everyday life won't happen until those devices can continuously listen to their environment and understand the context of what's happening around them-and that processing must occur on the device itself," said Dani Cherkassky, CEO of Kardome, underscoring the importance of on-device intelligence for privacy and responsiveness.

"Cognition AI enables exactly that: on-device, intent-aware voice UI that works reliably, even in noisy, complex environments."





Image caption: Cognition AI empowers systems to understand who is speaking and their intent, without relying on rigid commands or constant cloud connectivity.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8225/279375_d6291e71e45028a9_001full.jpg

Powered by On-Device Intelligence

Cognition AI reflects a shift from cloud-dominated architecture to on-device, low-latency hybrid systems. It allows voice interfaces to operate naturally and privately, handling everyday variability without requiring pre-scripted inputs.

Cognition AI is an on-device Small Language Model that mimics the human auditory-cognition system. It enables faster, more reliable, and more private voice interactions by interpreting intent and context in real time-handling simple tasks directly on the device and activating cloud LLMs only when deeper reasoning is required. This hybrid-AI approach brings voice interfaces closer to natural human communication.

Stacked for Seamless Interaction

Cognition AI and Spatial Hearing AI create a robust, full-stack voice AI solution for smart devices. Together, they deliver:

3D sound localization and identification

Real-time multi-speaker separation

Context-based interaction

The result is a new class of voice-first products that feel less like talking to a machine and more like talking to humans. That is the on-device voice AI that will enable the integration of AI devices into everyday life.

Live at CES 2026

Kardome will demonstrate Cognition AI live at CES 2026, Booth #4117 (West Hall), showcasing real-time demos across automotive, smart home, and industrial applications. More information can be found here.

About Kardome

Kardome delivers on-device Voice AI that makes voice UI perform reliably in real-world conditions. Powered by Spatial Hearing AI and Cognition AI, it localizes sound sources, identifies who's speaking, and understands what they mean in context, enabling hands-free, frustration-free voice-led experiences from noisy car cabins to shared living spaces and beyond. Trusted by leading automotive and smart home brands, Kardome works with technology partners such as NVIDIA and is deployed in more than 11 million devices to date. More information can be found at Kardome.com.

