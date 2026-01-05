DJ Amundi Core UK Government Bond UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core UK Government Bond UCITS ETF Dist (GILS LN) Amundi Core UK Government Bond UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 05-Jan-2026 / 12:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core UK Government Bond UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 02-Jan-2026 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 101.1167 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 13576622 CODE: GILS LN ISIN: LU1407892592 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1407892592 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GILS LN LEI Code: 549300844MRDSZ28EP63 Sequence No.: 413763 EQS News ID: 2254738 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

January 05, 2026 06:40 ET (11:40 GMT)