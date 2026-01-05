DJ Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist (AGHG LN) Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 05-Jan-2026 / 12:40 CET/CEST Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist DEALING DATE: 02-Jan-2026 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 44.4454 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6606020 CODE: AGHG LN ISIN: LU2355200523 TIDM: AGHG LN LEI Code: 222100OZ1M1LXGO7SA89 Sequence No.: 413760 EQS News ID: 2254732

January 05, 2026 06:40 ET (11:40 GMT)