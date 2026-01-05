Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 05.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Rohstoff-Bombe: Germanium & Gallium: Ein US-Projekt rückt nach dieser News jetzt in den Fokus - mitten in Nevada
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
05.01.2026 13:50 Uhr
141 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rio Grande Fence Co. of Tennessee Expands to Chattanooga with Branch Opening January 5, 2026

Largest Commercial Fence Contractor in Tennessee, Est. 1958, Expands to Serve Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, TENNESSEE / ACCESS Newswire / January 5, 2026 / Rio Grande Fence Co. of Tennessee opened its third office January 5, 2026, to serve the greater Chattanooga market.

"In my travels across Tennessee in my career, I've always noticed a gap in the Chattanooga market where there is not a professional grade commercial fence contractor," said Derek Smith, Chief Executive Officer and 3rd Generation Owner. "As a five-time American Fence Association National Contractor of the Year, we bring best-in-class services from initial site visits, to customer consultations, proposal developments, and on through final installations and repairs. We're proud to extend our fence industry expertise with our Chattanooga branch opening."

On Good Friday (April 3, 2026), the company will serve a Chattanooga non-profit organization with the gift of perimeter security and peace of mind by providing all materials and installation for a new, commercial-grade fence at no cost to one organization. Removal of an old or broken fence, if applicable, is included. Charities and non-profit organizations in Chattanooga can apply for the gift-in-kind by going to service.rgfence.com or by emailing Jake Ferris at jake@rgfence.com for more information. Entry deadline is February 14, 2026.

The Chattanooga office will be overseen by Company veterans Dee Pazienza (Branch Manager), Jake Ferris (Assistant Branch Manager), and Jordan Hines (Project Manager). Full-service crews will assist Ferris and Hines in performing fence installations, repairs, and temporary fence rentals.

The 4,000 square foot facility at 14 Pryor Drive, Suite 405, Chattanooga, TN 37421, sits just north of Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport, providing quick access to all areas. The local phone number is 423-874-8700.

About Rio Grande Fence Co. of Tennessee

Established in 1958, Rio Grande Fence Co. of Tennessee exclusively serves businesses, contractors, government agencies, sports facilities, and special event coordinators throughout Tennessee with commercial fence and perimeter security solutions. The Company won the American Fence Association National Contractor of the Year in 2013, 2015, 2016, 2018, and 2019. For permanent installations, service repairs, and temporary fence rentals, RGF's professionals are prepared to serve commercial customers throughout the state of Tennessee with offices in Nashville, Knoxville, and Chattanooga.

--30--

CONTACT:

Rio Grande Fence Co. of Tennessee
Jake Ferris
jake@rgfence.com
423-874-8700

SOURCE: Rio Grande Fence Co. of Tennessee



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/rio-grande-fence-co.-of-tennessee-expands-to-chattanooga-with-br-1123921

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.