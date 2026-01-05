Digital Landia, Inc.: Digital Landia Launches AgenticPet Public Beta, Announces Web3 Integration Coming in Weeks as 2026 Emerges as "Year of Tokenization"

Beta live now; blockchain payments launching soon as regulatory momentum builds for digital assets

AVENTURA, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / January 5, 2026 / Digital Landia today launched the AgenticPet public beta, with Web3 payment integration slated to follow in the coming weeks. The strategic rollout positions AgenticPet as the first AI pet care platform ready to capitalize on 2026's unprecedented regulatory momentum for tokenization, with patent pending "invisible tokenomics" designed to onboard mainstream users without crypto knowledge.

The public beta features 10 specialized AI agents: Veterinarian, Behavioral Scientist, Nutritionist, Geneticist, Vaccination Specialist, Trainer, Blood Analysis, Radiologist, Urinalysis, and Fecal Analysis. Users can access long term memory capabilities, multi pet management, and digital twin avatars through traditional payment methods, with digital asset payments launching in the coming weeks.

Why Web3 Integration Matters

"We're building a massive two sided platform connecting pet owners with veterinary professionals globally," said Karim Quazzani, CEO of Digital Landia. "Web3 infrastructure isn't just about accepting crypto. It's about creating a tokenized economy where users earn for contributing data, vets earn for expertise, and everyone participates in platform growth. Our invisible tokenomics makes this possible without requiring users to understand blockchain."

The upcoming Web3 integration enables pet owners to earn tokens for sharing health data while veterinary professionals earn tokens for providing consultations globally. Traditional payment rails cannot support this tokenized economy at scale for micro transactions, programmable incentives, and instant cross border payments.

Invisible Tokenomics Solves Onboarding

Most Web3 platforms fail at mainstream adoption due to onboarding friction requiring wallet setup, crypto knowledge, and private key management. Digital Landia's patent pending Invisible Tokenomics System (Patent No. 63/854,208) eliminates this complexity. Users see dollars while the platform handles tokens transparently.

"If users need to read a tutorial about wallets and seed phrases, you've already lost them," said Jean Charles Labrecque, President of Digital Landia. "Invisible tokenomics means pet owners use AgenticPet exactly like any other app. But behind the scenes, they're participating in a tokenized economy."

2026: Building for Regulatory Clarity

The timing aligns with growing regulatory momentum. The Digital Asset Market Clarity Act (CLARITY Act) and other bipartisan legislation aim to establish clear frameworks for digital commodities. Combined with the GENIUS Act signed into law in July 2025 and the SEC's planned tokenization initiatives, industry analysts project 2026 as a pivotal year for institutional digital asset adoption.

"The regulatory environment is evolving rapidly toward clarity," added Quazzani. "Companies building compliant tokenized platforms today are positioning for mainstream adoption tomorrow. That's why we're launching Web3 integration now. 2026 represents a critical inflection point for tokenization."

Technical Foundation and Distribution

AgenticPet's Web3 capabilities are powered by Digital Landia's $80 million to $110 million patent portfolio, featuring blockchain optimization capable of 2.5 million transactions per second, SOC 2 Type II security compliance, and 99.99% uptime.

Growth is accelerated by an exclusive 10 year partnership with PetVivo Holdings (OTCQX:PETV)(OTCID:PETVW), providing access to approximately 30,000+ veterinary clinics/hospitals in the United States and reducing customer acquisition costs by 90% to 98%. This brings costs from the industry average of $80 to $120 down to just $1.50 to $5 per user. For more information about PetVivo Holdings and the Company's innovative products, please contact info1@petvivo.com or visit www.petvivo.com, www.petvivoanimalhealth.com and www.sprynghealth.com.

AgenticPet targets Gen Z pet owners, who represent 20% of U.S. pet households with ownership growing 43.5% annually. Subscription plans include Premium ($9.95 per month) and Elite ($24.95 per month) tiers.

About Digital Landia Holding Corp.

Digital Landia is a protocol infrastructure company at the intersection of AI, blockchain, and tokenization, with five patents valued at $80 million to $110 million. Led by CEO Karim Quazzani and President Jean Charles Labrecque.

