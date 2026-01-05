Hanley Energy Group's system and energy optimization expertise will help expand Jabil's rack-level data center infrastructure capabilities

Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL), a global leader in engineering, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions provider, today announced the successful acquisition of Hanley Energy Group, a provider of energy management and critical power solutions serving the data center infrastructure market.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260105130206/en/

Hanley Energy Group designs, develops, supplies, installs, and commissions turnkey, mission-critical power and energy management solutions from the power grid to the data center rack for customers around the world.

The acquisition was completed Jan. 2, 2026, for approximately $725 million plus contingent consideration up to $58 million, subject to achieving future revenue thresholds, in an all-cash transaction. TM Capital served as Hanley Energy Group's exclusive financial advisor in the transaction, and UBS Investment Bank acted as Jabil's financial advisor.

"We're excited to welcome Hanley Energy Group and their extensive expertise in power systems and energy optimization to the Jabil team," said Matt Crowley, Jabil's Executive Vice President of Global Business Units, Intelligent Infrastructure. "Their know-how and capabilities complement Jabil's existing power management solutions for data centers and will help us deploy and service them down to the rack level."

"Data center power management will only become more critical as hyperscalers ramp the availability of their AI technologies. This acquisition of Hanley Energy Group, coupled with our growing thermal management capabilities, aligns well with Jabil's strategy to deliver custom solutions for the world's AI leaders across the data center lifecycle," said Ed Bailey, Jabil's SVP and Chief Technology Officer, Intelligent Infrastructure.

Founded in 2009, Hanley Energy Group's footprint has grown to 13 locations across the globe, with a stable of world-class engineers shared between its European headquarters in Stamullen, Ireland, and U.S. headquarters in Ashburn, Virginia. Its 850 employees support the design, development, supply, installation, and commission of turnkey, mission-critical power and energy management solutions from the power grid to the data center rack. Hanley Energy Group guides customers through the challenges of technology transformation, enabling them to realize new operational efficiencies underpinned by lifecycle management, service, and maintenance.

"Joining forces with Jabil will supercharge our ability to deliver end-to-end, scalable, and energy-efficient solutions for the world's most demanding data center environments," said Clive Gilmore, Hanley Energy Group CEO. "Our customers will benefit from the expanded reach of Jabil's global manufacturing footprint and supply chain, access to broader capabilities across the data center lifecycle, and opportunities for sustainable growth to meet the evolving needs of AI hyperscalers. Our incredible people at Hanley Energy Group have made this moment possible and will carry forth our legacy as part of the Jabil team."

"This is more than an acquisition. It's a catalyst for the future of data center power management," said Dennis Nordon, Hanley Energy Group Managing Director. "By joining with Jabil, we are positioned to lead the charge in delivering intelligent, sustainable solutions that empower hyperscalers to unlock the full potential of AI. Our shared vision is to create resilient, energy-optimized infrastructures that drive innovation for decades to come."

For more information, please visit https://hanleyenergy.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements: This release contains forward-looking statements about, among other topics, Jabil's acquisition of Hanley Energy Group. The statements in this release are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions involving risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from our current expectations. Forward-looking statements could be affected by the following factors, among others, related to the completed transaction: risks related to the ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the acquisition, including the possibility that the expected benefits from the acquisition will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time period; the risk that the businesses will not be integrated successfully; disruption from the transaction making it more difficult to maintain business and operational relationships; negative effects of the consummation of the acquisition on the market price of Jabil's common stock and/or operating results; significant transaction costs; unknown liabilities; and other business effects and uncertainties, including the effects of industry, market, business, economic, political or regulatory conditions. Additional factors that could cause such differences can be found in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2025, and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

About Jabil

At Jabil (NYSE: JBL), we are proud to be a trusted partner for the world's top brands, offering comprehensive engineering, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions. With over 50 years of experience across industries and a vast network of over 100 sites worldwide, Jabil combines global reach with local expertise to deliver both scalable and customized solutions. Our commitment extends beyond business success as we strive to build sustainable processes that minimize environmental impact and foster vibrant and diverse communities around the globe. Discover more at www.jabil.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260105130206/en/

Contacts:

Investor Contact

Adam Berry

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs

adam_berry@jabil.com

Media Contact

Timur Aydin

Senior Director, Enterprise Marketing and Communications

publicrelations@jabil.com